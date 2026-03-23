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James Talarico speaks onstage during "Raging Moderates" at the Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Commentary
James Talarico speaks onstage during "Raging Moderates" at the Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern / Getty Images for Vox Media)

Senate Candidate James Talarico Insults American Students by Ranking Them Below Illegal Aliens

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 23, 2026 at 6:14am
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James Talarico may have won the Democratic primary for Senate in Texas based on electability, but that’s only relative to his competition, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

In the past few weeks, Talarico — a state representative, former teacher, and Presbyterian seminarian — has had his past statements prove just how marginal the relative electability advantage really was.

In the latest of a trove of opposition research that’s gone over well with the left but will get played from now until Election Day for normal Texans, Talarico said that not only did he think positively of the illegal immigrant students he taught, but they were actually more American than Americans.

“Before I was a politician, I was a public school teacher in San Antonio, Texas, on the west side of the city, and I taught a lot of undocumented students, and those students tended to be my most patriotic students,” Talarico said in an interview last week.

“They understood something about this country that a lot of us who are native-born forget: that this is supposed to be the land of opportunity,” he continued.

And just to add some icing to the vegan cake, this was the podcast of NeverTrumper shill outlet The Bulwark. The only things missing are a bunch of N95 masks and Jennifer Welch.

Anyhow, I hate the “Merriam-Webster defines ‘patriotic’ as…” lazy high-school essay rhetorical filler feint as much as anyone, but it’s kind of necessary here.

patriotic (adjective): inspired by patriotism; befitting or characteristic of a patriot.

patriot (noun): one who loves and supports their country.

Illegal immigrants are not in their country, and not only that, they are not in their not-country legally — which is definitionally not supporting one of the key tenets of a functioning nation-state: law enforcement.

Related:
Dem Candidates Keep Getting Weirder: 'Moderate' TX Dem Played M*********** Pervert Who Was Supposed to Be Cute in Bizarre Video

So 1) James Talarico is a terrible teacher who doesn’t know English or 2) James Talarico is a terrible person who hates his own country and believes non-Americans who came to this country criminally are better than the Americans he wants to represent, or the American students he taught and went on to insult.

I’m not even certain there’s mutual exclusivity there, but that’s not the point: One or the other should be uniquely disqualifying for a man who not only wants to represent a red state, but a border state that saw the worst of his party’s self-inflicted border crisis.

Many of Talarico’s claims that have appeared and reappeared on social media are old:

Obviously, there was the hope that since Texas is potentially in play, this sort of thing could be memory-holed and Talarico would run as a normie Democrat well within the Overton Window of Texas politics.

This was from Thursday. So much for that.

If this is the kind of insanity Talarico plans on peddling, it’s going to be a long slog until November for the Democrats’ fresh face. Of course, there’s the other possibility: Somehow, this works, and we’re right back at peak woke again. If that’s the case, God help us all.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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