Senate Candidate Punched in the Face During Anti-Islam Demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan

Chaos erupted in Dearborn, Michigan, Tuesday as a march against Islam took place in a city chock-full of Muslims.

Jake Lang, who is running for a Florida U.S. Senate seat, led a protest march and attempted to burn a Quran, according to MLive.

Dearborn is reputed to have the highest percentage of Muslim residents of any American city and was the first Muslim majority city in the U.S., which meant Lang’s stunt faced opposition.

When Lang attempted to light the Quran, counter-protesters interfered, preventing Lang from burning the book, MLive reported.

Later, Lang walked about, slapping a Quran with a slab of bacon. (Religious Muslims are forbidden from eating pork products.)

Chaotic scene in Dearborn after Jake Lang brought out another Quran and smacked bacon against it after a prior attempt to burn one pic.twitter.com/e2xFfonKaQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2025

Again, counter-protesters intervened, knocking the book from his hands. A counter-protester ran off with the text.

But Lang’s ordeal was not complete. He was later hit in the face by a counter-protester who then ran away.

“I was punched harder by Capitol police officer ladies,” Lang said in a video of the incident that was posted to X.

A person punches Jake Lang and takes off running here in Dearborn pic.twitter.com/TqOrTfAPmp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2025



Lang was referring to the fact that he was among those arrested and charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, according to CBS News. He was among those pardoned by President Donald Trump.

At one point, Lang opened a Bible and read from it, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“I pray Jesus Christ over all of you,” Lang said to the crowd.

“You don’t have anything to do with America,” Lang told some Arab-Americans.

Lang announced his campaign earlier this year.

“I’m running, really, as a kind of a symbol of resilience and the American spirit of perseverance, and more importantly than anything, of those things as a testimony to what faith can do to turn a dead situation and make it alive again, just as God had done for his own son, Jesus Christ, in the tomb,” Lang told the Guardian.

As for winning, he said: “It’s the same chances I had of leaving that prison cell the way I did. We are in God’s hands, and God has opened up a door for me and my brothers to leave the prison cell. And I believe that God will provide again.”

