Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas’ 32nd District, who is running for the Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in 2024, has partnered with and received donations to his congressional campaigns from a left-wing group that engages in transgender advocacy, according to media reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Allred, a three-term congressman from Dallas who represents a suburb of that city, announced in May that he would challenge Republican Ted Cruz for Texas’ junior Senate seat.

Throughout his political career, Allred has been closely affiliated with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group that has advocated on a variety of pro-transgender issues, according to campaign finance records and videos of his past appearances with the group.

“Of all the support that I receive from any group, there might not be any more that I’m more proud of than HRC,” Allred said at an HRC-organized rally in August 2019.

Allred previously received $8,062.36 in-kind and cash donations from HRC for his congressional campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission, and has received their help to contact voters and host political events.

HRC has supported the ability of children to change their gender in spite of parental opposition. The group published a comprehensive guide to facilitate gender transitions for children between kindergarten and the twelfth grade and has organized “Drag Queen Story Hours” for children in elementary school, according to their website.

HRC has also advocated for the use of “puberty blockers,” which are pharmaceutical drugs used to stop a child’s biological maturity in accordance with their sex, according to their posts on social media.

“Fact: Puberty blockers are lifesaving, completely reversible, & have been used for years to treat trans kids AND children with precocious puberty,” HRC’s division in the Dallas — Fort Worth area wrote X.

HRC has allegedly worked with large pharmaceutical interests that manufacture such medicine, such as Pfizer and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, to encourage healthcare providers to support transitions, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

Allred has previously received a perfect score from HRC regarding his positions on LGBT issues.

“Colin Allred will do anything to support the radical transgender movement, which is why he’s spent years working with a far-left group that advocates for taking away the rights of parents who don’t want harmful, life-altering ‘gender transitioning’ procedures to be performed on their kids,” wrote Jarrod Griffin, a representative for the Truth and Courage PAC involved in the Senate race, told the DCNF.

The Allred and Cruz campaigns, as well as HRC, did not respond to a request for comment.

