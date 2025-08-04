Senate Confirms Former Fox News Star Jeanine Pirro in 50-45 Vote

The GOP-led Senate on Saturday confirmed former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, sparking outrage from congressional Democrats.

The Senate voted 50-45 to confirm Pirro to the role she’s been at on an interim basis since May, with every Democrat present voting against the confirmation and every Republican present voting for it.

Five members of Congress weren’t present for the vote: Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Peter Welch of Vermont, and Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro has been CONFIRMED as U.S. Attorney for D.C. following a 50–45 Senate vote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi immediately celebrated the vote afterward.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @USAttyPirro on her confirmation today!” she wrote on the social media platform X.

“Jeanine is not only a wonderful person — she is a warrior for law and order. I am absolutely thrilled to work side by side with my friend to keep Washington, DC safe,” she added.

Roughly an hour later, Pirro published her own X post.

“I am blessed to have received a Senate confirmation vote this evening of 50 to 45 to be the United States attorney for the District of Columbia the largest United States Attorney’s Office in the country,” she wrote.

“Thank you to those senators who supported my confirmation and DC- get ready for a real crime fighter,” added Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor.

I am blessed to have received a Senate confirmation vote this evening of 50 to 45 to be the United States attorney for the District of Columbia the largest United States Attorney's Office in the country. Thank you to those senators who supported my confirmation and DC- get ready…

Congressional Democrats and their media allies meanwhile fretted in despair, with corporate media outlets like The New York Times going out of their way to paint Pirro as some sort of “crazy” pathological liar.

Democrats followed the same playbook.

“Republicans just confirmed Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Yes, the same Judge Jeanine that even Fox News said was ‘crazy’ and had to take off the air,” Sen. Adam. Schiff of California wrote on X. “How can they vote to confirm these people?”

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois voiced a similar compliant.

“Jeanine Pirro should never be a permanent U.S. Attorney. She endorsed the firing of January 6 prosecutors. She recklessly spread the Big Lie to the point her *own producers* had to tell her to cool it,” he wrote. “Ultimately, she’s a rubber stamp for Donald Trump.”

Despite the left’s complaints. Pirro’s experience appears to run deep.

“Pirro previously served as the District Attorney in Westchester County, New York, for over a decade,” according to Fox News. “Prior to that, she was on the bench as a judge in Westchester County in the early 1990s.”

“Jeanine is incredibly well-qualified for this position and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York,” President Donald Trump said when he nominated her in May. “She is in a class by herself.”

Her confirmation came after a few hiccups, including outbursts from seemingly deranged protesters:

HAPPENING NOW: A protester interrupts Jeanine Pirro’s confirmation hearing: “We don’t want the shame and scandal that Pirro has brought Westchester County. Reject her. She’s unqualified. Disqualified. Scandalous. Questionable accountability. And a liar.” pic.twitter.com/EjpdmorNlD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 24, 2025

Senate Democrats also pulled their own stunt by staging a walkout last month to protest Pirro’s nomination.

