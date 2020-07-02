The American public just got its clearest look yet at the Democratic Party of 2020, and it wasn’t a picture anyone wanted to see.

In a move that might have been stunning only a few months ago, Senate Democrats blocked a proposed resolution condemning the kind of mob violence the country has witnessed since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The GOP ad just made itself! Watch as Dem senators object to Sen. Mike Lee’s resolution condemning mob violence! ⁦@GOPChairwoman⁩ ⁦@parscale⁩ ⁦@Scavino45⁩ get ur done ✅ https://t.co/R43axonsz1 — RickyRay- 1 of 100 million Trump Trolls (@RickyRayinGA) July 2, 2020

The resolution was introduced by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and started with words that not too long ago every school child in America would have agreed with.

TRENDING: Man Arrested After Attack on Two-Year-Old Boy

“Whereas the United States of America was founded in 1776 on universal principles of freedom, justice, and human equality …”

It ended with a declaration that it is the “sense of the Senate” that:

“[T]he rising tide of vandalism, mob violence, and the mob mentality that feeds it—including its cruel and intolerant ‘cancel culture’ — should be condemned by all Americans;

“[P]eaceful demonstrations and mob violence are different in kind;

“[P]hysical assault and property destruction are not forms of political speech but violent crimes whose perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law;

“[T]he innocent law enforcement officers, public officials, and private citizens who suffer the mob’s violence and endure its scorn while protecting our communities from them deserve the thanks and appreciation of every American.”

Who could disagree with any of those points?

Do you agree with Mike Lee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (397 Votes) 4% (15 Votes)

A Democrat, of course.

According to the Deseret News, the mendacious New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez took the floor to say the wording about the nation’s founding “reeked of white supremacy.”

He also wanted to add a sentence specifically saying the president should not incite violence.

Now, an impartial observer might think Menendez, who at one time was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bribery and corruption, would be embarrassed to come out opposing any kind of resolution favoring law enforcement. But he let it faze him no more than his corrupt reputation fazed the New Jersey voters who re-elected him in 2018.

Because Lee’s resolution sought a unanimous agreement, the objections killed it.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Takes Ilhan Omar to School After She Picks Fight Over Columbus Statue

Still, Lee, who is known for taking on Democratic sacred cows, was having none of the carping.

“This is a statement that says mob violence is bad,” Lee said, according to the Deseret News. “Democrats can’t say mob violence is bad without simultaneously taking a jab at the president of the United States?”

Things got worse for Menendez and his party when Lee accurately described the Democrats’ position.

“You can’t really oppose this, it seems to me, without being on the side of the mobs, of mob violence, of mob mentality, of cruelty and intolerance and terror,” he said.

“These mobs are not progressive. These mobs are not enlightened. These mobs are not edgy. They’re not hip. They’re dimwitted, phony, drama addicts.”

“I don’t think one can oppose this without being comfortable with those things.”

That brought an objection from Menendez, who asked Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was chairing the debate, whether Lee was violating a part of Senate’s Rule 19 that prohibits senators from using the Senate floor to impugn their colleagues’ motives.

Check it out here. The Lee quote about “intolerance and terror” starts about the 2:30 mark of the video in the tweet, but the whole thing is well worth watching:

WATCH: Democrats just blocked @SenMikeLee’s resolution to condemn mob violence. As our cities burn, as our children are being shot in the street, Democrats have chosen once again to stand with violent anarchists instead of innocent Americans. pic.twitter.com/Pwpxnu2Gtj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 2, 2020

The response was classic Cruz:

“The chair concludes that pointing out that mob violence is dangerous to our nation is not contrary to Rule 19 or any other rule of the Senate,” he said.

Menendez then claimed that Democrats don’t support mob violence, so Lee was violating Senate procedure.

Again, Cruz had the answer ready:

“The senator is more than entitled to express his views in the course of debate,” he said after chuckling. “But other senators will likewise express their views in the course of debate.”

As usual, bottom-crawling liberals were out in force to comment on the resolution on social media, but plenty of conservatives were watching, too.

Bravo to my friend @SenMikeLee for his courage to call out the mob and stand up for the police. Senate Democrats tried to shut down his speech, but he’s speaking for us. https://t.co/SCqwB9Tmfl — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) July 2, 2020

Well said. It’s time for more Republican politicians to stand up for law and order. This moment also shows the hypocrisy of the Democrats who only care about right and wrong when it politically suits them. Democrats have dropped all pretence of civility so fight fire with fire. — Red Warrior (@RedWarrior4) July 2, 2020

Dems ARE the mob! As long as mayors governors, members of Congress, politicians, lawyers, judges&AGs actively or passively promote lawlessness, insurrection&rebellion there is no justice.Start by charging THESE with high crimes & society may once again believe in the rule of law. — Regina Hansen (@ReginaH02097414) July 2, 2020

Bravo, Senator Mike Lee. Finally someone has stood before congress and placed the blame where it belongs. The mobs!#DefundTheMobs — Katherine 🇺🇸👮‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏽‍♂️👮🏾‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️ (@WomenForKAG) July 2, 2020

One of Lee’s strongest points came about the 5:10 mark in the video in the Cruz tweet, when the Utah senator attacked the ideology behind today’s mob of largely white woke supporters of Black Lives Matter as the product of an intellectual infrastructure paid for by the federal government.

From radicalized higher education to local and state lawmakers pushing a liberal agenda on law enforcement or transgender issues, to primary and secondary schooling that have accepted The New York Times “1619 Project” aimed at destroying American history, it’s time, Lee said, “to remove their snouts from the federal trough.”

“Colleges and universities that punish free speech and discriminate against conservative and religious students, city councils who defund their police departments and refuse to protect public safety, states that force doctors to mutilate confused children without their parents’ consent, school districts that embrace the ahistorical nonsense of ‘The 1619 Project …

“All of the above and much more. The whole garbage fire that is the so-called ‘woke ideology’ depends on federal money.

“The mob hates America on America’s dime. It’s time to cut off their allowance.”

If there is a better description of the Democratic Party and its mindless adherents than that, it’s tough to find.

Democrats have been showing the country what they really stand for since long before President Donald Trump took office, but the past three years have made it clearer than ever.

Only last week House Democrats even blocked a vote on a resolution condemning rioting and looting.

On Thursday, when Democratic senators blocked a resolution that simply condemned the mob violence that has wracked the country, cost untold hundreds of millions in property damage and wiped away countless jobs, the picture was complete.

It’s not a picture of a major political party any American should want to see. But seeing it now, before the November election, might just ensure voters keep Trump in the White House another four years.

The mob that hates America on America’s dime needs to learn the party’s over.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.