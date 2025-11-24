Share
News
Sen. Mark Kelly leaves a Senate meeting in the US Capitol on Oct. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Breaking
Sen. Mark Kelly leaves a Senate meeting in the US Capitol on Oct. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Senate Democrat Facing Court-Martial Over Video Encouraging Military Personnel to Defy Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  November 24, 2025 at 11:50am
Share

A sitting Democratic senator is now facing potential court-martial proceedings after releasing a video urging military personnel to refuse legal orders from President Donald Trump.

The Department of War confirmed Monday that it is reviewing allegations of misconduct against Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a retired Navy captain and NASA astronaut.

The agency said it has launched a “thorough review” under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and federal law to determine whether Kelly should be recalled to active duty for court-martial or face other administrative action.

“The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),” a statement read.

The review stems from a video released Nov. 18. Kelly, along with Sen. Elissa Slotkin and four House Democrats, directly addressed members of the armed forces and the intelligence community.

The group urged servicemembers to “stand up for our laws and our Constitution” and refuse to follow what they described as “illegal orders.”

The Department of War noted that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ and federal law, including 18 U.S.C. § 2387, which prohibits efforts to undermine the loyalty or discipline of the military.

The statement made it clear that orders from the commander-in-chief are presumed lawful and that personal beliefs do not excuse disobedience.

The department said it will make no further comments while the process continues.

Last week’s video has been almost universally defended by Democrats.

Related:
BREAKING: Two West Virginia National Guardsmen in Critical Condition in Washington, D.C. Shooting – Suspect in Custody

Trump and many Republicans noted they appeared to break the law.

The Department of War signaled that any violations, if confirmed, will be handled through “appropriate legal channels.”

Kelly has not yet publicly responded to the Pentagon’s Monday statement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Two West Virginia National Guardsmen in Critical Condition in Washington, D.C. Shooting – Suspect in Custody
BREAKING: White House Locked Down After National Guard Troops Shot in DC
BREAKING: Georgia Prosecutor to Abandon Election Interference Case Against Trump
Parents/Grandparents Alert: Christmas AI Teddy Bears Can Teach Kids About Bondage Sex, How to Light Matches, Where to Find Knives, Pills, Plastic Bags
Breaking: Ukraine Reportedly Agrees to Trump Peace Proposal
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation