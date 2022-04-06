One Democratic senator is shooting down trial balloons that the package of taxes and spending the Biden White House called Build Back Better can be revived.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has told supporters privately that the bill is essentially dead, according to Axios.

“In closed-door conversations, Sinema has told donors a path to revival is unlikely,” the outlet reported late Tuesday.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has said he’s not opposed to some form of pared-down plan, even though he rejected what the Biden administration proposed last year.

“Really, I can’t give you a reading on it, if there’s anything serious about this. You have chatter, and we talk to everybody. And there’s nothing serious,” Manchin said, according to Politico.

He said a change in the tone of conversations is possible.

“We’ll see, after the judge and all that, maybe things will pick up,” Manchin said, referring to the upcoming confirmation vote on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has called passing some form of Build Back Better a “high priority.”

“I totally think it’s doable,” Democratic Tina Smith of Minnesota said, according to Politico. “I can’t say exactly what I think would be included, but gosh, since like early January I’ve been saying figure out where you’ve got 50 votes and do it. Joe has been saying he wants to get it resolved. It’s not like people need more information.”

Should Congress revive Biden's Build Back Better plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But what’s possible and what’s likely are two different things, noted Mike Casca, a spokesman for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I’d love to be wrong, but I’m not holding my breath,” Casca said.

Sinema, who was not a fan of the first Build Back Better package, told supporters no one has reached out to her about any possible revival of the package, Axios reported.

The Arizona Democrat said she expects the Senate to focus on a COVID-19 relief bill and legislation dealing with China and elections.

Sinema’s opposition to the initial package revolved around the White House’s efforts to raise taxes on individuals and corporations.

You can’t “Build Back Better” with crisis after crisis. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 29, 2022

Data for Progress co-founder Sean McElwee said Democrats need a Build Back Better win in some form, according to The Daily Beast.

“A midterms with Build Back Better is much better for Democrats than a midterms without Build Back Better,” he said.

“Whereas, I think if you pass Build Back Better, you have a very positive media environment. Democrats get things done. Biden delivers on his campaign promises. Progressives are happy, moderates are happy. We’re all going in this together,” McElwee said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.