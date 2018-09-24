Senate Democrats Introduce Brand New Allegation from Kavanaugh’s College Years

A woman who attended Yale University at the same time as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at a college party in the 1980s.

The allegation appears in a report published Sunday by The New Yorker.

In the report, a woman identified as Deborah Ramirez said she was at a party during which Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her. Her comments in The New Yorker admit that she had been drinking heavily at the time.

Democrats are making the report more ammunition in their fight against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The offices of at least four Democratic senators have received information about the allegation, and at least two have begun investigating it,” The New Yorker reported.

Ramirez said her claim merits an FBI investigation.

“I’m confident about the pants coming up, and I’m confident about Brett being there.” Ramirez said. “It was kind of a joke. And now it’s clear to me it wasn’t a joke.”

Kavanaugh denied the allegation, just as he did the claim from Christine Blasey Ford that during a high school party, Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her by climbing on top of her and trying to take off her clothes after he had been drinking.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” Kavanaugh said, according to Fox News.

“This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

The White House, which had largely stayed out of the initial allegations against Kavanaugh, replied forcefully to the claims advanced by Ramirez.

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh,” said spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

A statement from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley accused Democrats, who The New Yorker reported were investigating Ramirez’s allegations, of playing politics, The Hill reported

“Yet again, Senate Democrats actively withheld information from the rest of the Committee only to drop information at politically opportune moments,” the statement said.

Democrats appear “more interested in a political takedown” than “pursuing allegations through a bipartisan and professional” investigation, the statement said.

“Of course, we will attempt to evaluate these new claims,” the statement added.

Ford and Kavanaugh are both scheduled to speak Thursday to the Judiciary Committee about Ford’s claims, The New York Times reported.

On Sunday, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for a halt to any proceedings until the new allegation against Kavanaugh could be investigated, The Washington Post reported.

Thursday's hearing should be canceled in light of a disturbing new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI must investigate ALL allegations. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh was also targeted Sunday by Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti unveiled the sensational claim that he could prove Kavanaugh and William Judge, were involved in a scheme to gang rape high school girls when they were in high school, the New York Daily News reported.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Avenatti said in an email to Mike Davis, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chief counsel for nominations.

