Senate Democrats to Make Final Desperation Move in Bid to Block Trump's Tariffs: Report

President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of a 50 percent tariff on imports from Brazil has sparked a Democratic rebellion.

Democrats are planning a last-ditch effort to block the tariffs, saying they are a political and not an economic tool, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg.

“We’re particularly concerned about these tariffs on Brazil — which are being put into place to get the Brazilian Supreme Court to stop its prosecution of Trump’s longtime friend Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president who is facing criminal charges for inciting a violent coup,” Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and Ron Wyden of Oregon said in a statement.

The lawmakers said they will file a privileged resolution, which allows the issue to head to the Senate floor for a vote. Republicans have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate.

If the resolution passes the Senate, it would head to the House, which never approved a Senate-passed resolution to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada.

If the Senate and House were to pass the resolution, Trump could veto it, which would require a two-thirds majority in each chamber to override.

As noted by Reuters, Trump exempted aircraft, pig iron, precious metals, wood pulp, energy, and fertilizers from the tariffs on Brazil. Beef and coffee, two major exports to the United States, are still included in the tariffs.

The Trump administration has made no secret of its unhappiness with the Brazilian judge running Bolsonaro’s trial. The former leader was charged with trying to stage a coup.

“Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Bessent added that Moraes “is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions — including against former President Jair Bolsonaro.”

Trump’s executive order noted the trial, but cited broader issues with Brazil.

“Recent policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Members of the Government of Brazil have taken actions that interfere with the economy of the United States, infringe the free expression rights of United States persons, violate human rights, and undermine the interest the United States has in protecting its citizens and companies,” the order said.

AMERICA FIRST: Trump Just Put Brazil—and Globalist Judges—on Notice Today, President Trump signed an executive order slapping a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. Why? Because Brazil’s corrupt Supreme Court is trying to silence Americans, censor free speech, and politically… pic.twitter.com/V1GYi7jW43 — Jake (@JakeCan72) July 31, 2025

The order added that “certain Brazilian officials have issued orders to compel United States online platforms to censor the accounts or content of United States persons.”

Moraes has indeed “abused his judicial authority to target political opponents, shield corrupt allies, and suppress dissent, often in coordination with other Brazilian officials.”

“He has also authorized the confiscation of passports, jailed individuals without trial for social media posts, opened unprecedented criminal investigations, including into United States citizens for their constitutionally protected speech in the United States, and issued secret orders to United States social media companies to censor thousands of posts and de-platform dozens of political critics, including United States persons, for lawful speech on United States soil,” Trump’s order said.

“I am taking the action in this order only for the purpose of addressing the national emergency declared in this order and not for any other purpose,” Trump wrote.

