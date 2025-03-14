Once again, elected Democrats have exposed themselves as cowardly, impotent lunatics and slaves to their even more unhinged base.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate minority leader, threw his fellow Democrats a major league-caliber curveball on Thursday when he announced on the Senate floor that he would vote for a Republican-backed and House-approved continuing resolution so as to avert a government shutdown.

Now, according to Punchbowl News, disappointed Democrats can do little more than pout, snipe at Schumer, and lick their wounds.

Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Schumer explained that he made his decision with President Donald Trump in mind.

Of course he did. If Democrats did not have their hatred of Trump, they would have nothing.

“A shutdown gives Trump and his minions the keys to the city and the country,” Schumer told reporters. “And I thought that had to be avoided.”

If Schumer correctly assessed the situation, then Trump did indeed occupy a formidable negotiating position on the CR.

Recall, for instance, that the president seemed determined enough to get the CR passed in the House that he picked a very public fight with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a reliable conservative-libertarian and the only House GOP member to vote against it.

Schumer, however, argued that defeating the CR and shutting down the government would work to Trump’s advantage.

In other words, the Senate minority leader made a decision that the president’s own behavior did not appear to justify. And that requires an explanation.

Punchbowl News, in its very sound analysis of the situation, characterized Schumer’s decision as akin to a rearguard action.

“Democrats picked a fight they couldn’t win and caved without getting anything in return,” the outlet rightly noted.

The Senate minority leader, therefore, cut his losses. And he almost certainly did so because he knew that Trump (notwithstanding his dust-up with Massie) and especially the president’s MAGA base would lose no sleep over a government shutdown. In fact, Trump most likely would find ways to turn that shutdown to an advantage, as Schumer said.

So far, at least, Democratic senators have not publicly fallen into line with Schumer’s position.

Should the Senate vote to break the filibuster on Friday afternoon, the approved CR would fund the government through Sept. 30.

Nonetheless, beholden to their Trump-hating base, some Democratic senators expressed opposition even after Schumer’s announcement.

According to The Hill, vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, up for re-election in 2026, announced late Thursday that he would oppose the CR.

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, safe until 2030, also registered her opposition.

Will the government be shut down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (49 Votes) No: 90% (421 Votes)

Those two senators, who hail from swing states Trump won in the 2024 election, apparently have felt swayed by the arguments of truly unhinged liberal legislators, such as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, whose comic pretensions to Native American heritage have earned her the not-so-affectionate nickname “Pocahontas.”

Like most Democrats, Warren has proven herself obsessed with Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Approving the CR, Warren argued, would give Trump and Musk “a blank check to spend your taxpayer money however they want.”

House Democrats, including minority leader Hakeem “Fart Hard” Jeffries and Alexandria “Deplatforming Works” Ocasio-Cortez, both of New York, joined Warren in denouncing Schumer.

New: Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar all have statement out slamming Schumer position. “House Democrats will not be complicit. We remain strongly opposed to the partisan spending bill under consideration in the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/6znKEeUbuf — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) March 14, 2025

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tells reporters Senate Dems can still change their minds on CR & House Dems will push them to tonight On point from Schumer that shutdown is worse than the CR: “I cannot underscore enough how incorrect that is,” saying failure to block it empowers Musk cuts https://t.co/rXRUh1i9q8 — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) March 14, 2025

In the end, amid intra-party squabbling, one should never make the mistake of trying to identify the most sensible Democrat.

Remember, last week Senate Democrats voted in lockstep to keep men in women’s sports.

Then, during Trump’s joint address to Congress, Democratic legislators beclowned themselves for all time when they refused to applaud for an American prisoner returned home from Russia, the grieving family members of two young American females murdered by illegal immigrants, and a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor who dreams of a career in law enforcement.

Democratic voters hate Trump above all, and they demand such petulant antics because their souls have collapsed into darkness.

Thus, identifying the Democrat with the right perspective in this or any case does not mean praising good sense.

With that in mind, one cannot help but suspect that Schumer correctly assessed the situation regarding the CR.

After all, if Trump really does want to destroy the deep state, as nearly all of his moves to-date suggest, then he could go about it one of two ways.

First, he could support a CR that continues to fund federal agencies as they operate well below normal capacity. That would buy him time to deal with other crises, largely external in nature, that have taken precedence. He cannot bring the federal government to heel, for instance, until he has rectified trade imbalances through tariffs and extracted the United States from costly commitments imposed through decades of globalist-dominated, America-last foreign policy.

Or, second, he could embrace a shutdown as an opportunity to expose how little the federal government serves Americans’ interests. That would give libertarian-minded conservatives an immediate victory, and it probably would not hinder Trump from advancing his overall agenda

By supporting the CR, the president obviously chose the first option. But the second one does not exactly sound as if it would make his position weaker. In fact, the second option sounds more like a true nightmare for Democrats.

Schumer, therefore, bought time, capitulated on a fight he could not win, and incurred the wrath of his unhinged base.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.