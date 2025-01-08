Share
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Cornyn at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18.
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Cornyn at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Senate Democrats Throw a Big Wrench in Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation Hearing

 By Randy DeSoto  January 7, 2025 at 5:45pm
Senate Democrats are reportedly thwarting Republicans’ efforts to hold a confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard on an expedited basis.

Axios reported, based on multiple unnamed sources, that Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is balking at the idea of holding a hearing for Gabbard early next week.

“Warner has pointed out that the committee has not yet received Gabbard’s FBI background check, ethics disclosure or a pre-hearing questionnaire, a source familiar with the matter told us. Committee rules require the background check a week in advance of a hearing,” the news outlet said.

However, a source working with Gabbard told Axios that she completed her background check process last week and has an active security clearance.

Further, she submitted an initial pre-hearing questionnaire already and will have a second one in on time by a Thursday deadline, the source said.

Gabbard currently is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves. The combat veteran also did stints on the Homeland Security, the Armed Services, and the Foreign Affairs Committees, while a member of Congress from 2013 to 2021.

Nonetheless, Axios summarized: “[W]ithout the materials or sign off from Democrats, the hearing for one of Trump’s most vital national security officials could be pushed to late next week — if not the week following.”

Trump transition spokeswoman Alexa Henning told the outlet in a statement, “After the terrorist attacks on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, it’s sad to see Sen. Warner and Democrats playing politics with Americans’ safety and our national security.”

After a Tuesday meeting with Gabbard, Warner told reporters, “I had questions going in. I have questions coming out,” according to The Hill.

Will Tulsi Gabbard be confirmed?

“This is an extraordinarily important job,” he continued. “A lot of this [is] also about protecting the independence of the intelligence community and making sure we continue to have the ability to share classified information with our allies.”

But GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama had nothing but praise for Gabbard after the two met on Tuesday.

“I’m 100 percent for Tulsi. She’s going to be great, and I look forward to her taking over in the very near future,” he said.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee was equally supportive following a meeting with the DNI nominee.

“[Tulsi Gabbard] proudly served her country as a lieutenant colonel with more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. She has firsthand knowledge of the critical role the intelligence community plays in national security,” Blackburn posted on X.

The DNI oversees 18 organizations that make up the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA and various Department of Defense components.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Conversation