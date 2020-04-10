Senate Dems Block Coronavirus Relief Bill: If You Lose Your Job, Blaming Them Could Be a Good Bet

Senate Democrats are so thirsty for power that they don’t even care how regular Americans get by.

On Thursday, they blocked a new bill that would have provided another $250 billion in relief for small business owners.

And the issue for Democrats was not what was in the bill, but rather what wasn’t in it, CNN reported.

Congressional Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, are demanding additional funding for local governments and hospitals.

“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” the two party leaders said in a statement.

“As Democrats have said since Day One, Congress must provide additional relief for small businesses and families, building on the strong down-payment made in the bipartisan CARES Act.”

But as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, those things could have been worked on in a future bill.

“We need more funding and we need it fast,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, according to CNN.

“I want to add more money to the only part of our bipartisan bill that could run out of money.”

“My colleagues must not treat working Americans like political hostages,” he went on. “We must not fail them.”

McConnell and the Republicans are not necessarily against the additional funds, but the money needed for the Small Business Administration is needed now as demand for the loans has been high.

“No one is necessarily against additional assistance … much of the rest of the money has not gone out yet,” McConnell said.

“It’s hard to measure the effect it’s had and the additional need. This is the one program that was running out of money, needed assistance now, and all my proposed amendment would do at the request of the administration was simply change one number.”

Democrats want to wrangle for the things they want but Republicans are frightened that the Paycheck Protection Program, a new loan program for business owners, could run out of funds in days or weeks.

Last week another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment, the Labor Department announced in a Thursday news release.

But the Democrats only appear to care about their own desires as American workers cannot pay their bills.

The bottom line is this: When your small business employer runs out of funds and cannot pay you, you can send a thank-you note to Schumer and Pelosi.

