House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, gives remarks at a news conference on the government shutdown outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, gives remarks at a news conference on the government shutdown outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Senate Dems Want to Reopen Government, But Are 'Terrified of Getting the Guillotine' from Radical Base: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2025 at 4:41pm
Fear of crossing progressives is keeping moderate Democrats from supporting Republican measures to reopen the federal government, according to a new report.

The federal government has been shut down since Oct.1. A House-passed bill to reopen it through Nov. 21 has failed multiple votes in the Senate, where 60 votes are required for passage, meaning at least seven Democrats must join the GOP.

The House bill has failed in the Senate 11 times, most recently Monday night, as noted by CBS News.

Moderates who might join the GOP to pass the bill are keeping a low profile in the aftermath of the “No Kings” protests, according to The Hill.

“People are going to get hammered” if they side with Republicans, one Democratic senator whose name was withheld said.

“Are there enough Democrats to join Republicans to reopen the government? Not in the near term,” the senator said.

Another Senate source said the courage to open the government is lacking.

“We would have enough votes” to end the shutdown “if people were not terrified of getting the guillotine,” the source said.

To date, Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada have supported the bill, as has Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuss with the Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire recently joined the GOP in a defense bill vote.

“I don’t think the leadership is talking to each other and I don’t see how we get a deal unless the people in charge decide they’re going to sit down and negotiate,” Shaheen said. “People in the rank-and-file are doing a lot of talking. It would be nice if our leaders were also talking.”

One Democratic insider noted that the plight of Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who will seek re-election in 2026, illustrates why Democrats are cautious.

“His calculus is, ‘Do I vote to open the government up and get crushed and can’t raise a single dollar of low-dollar money or do I vote to shut the government down and get $3 million [from online fundraising]?’” the anonymous source said.

Despite the freeze on Democratic efforts, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said the shutdown is “likely to end sometime this week,” according to CNBC.

“Now there’s a shot that this week, things will come together, and very quickly,” Hassett said. “The moderate Democrats will move forward and get us an open government, at which point we could negotiate whatever policies they want to negotiate with regular order.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation