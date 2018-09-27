Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

The Senate Judiciary Committee released an official statement, debunking what they called a “myth” surrounding some of the accusations made against their committee and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been talking for days on his social media account about a woman he represented who had a grievance against Kavanaugh.

“I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” Avenatti tweeted. “We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

He followed that, less than half an hour later, by saying that, “My client is not Deborah Ramirez.”

On Wednesday, Avenatti revealed his client to be Julie Swetnick, a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually aggressive behavior while under the influence of alcohol, according to CNN.

After that accusation was leveled, Avenatti went on to publically talk about multiple demands that his client made of the committee and Kavanaugh.

He also accused several members of the Senate and President Donald Trump with having attacked his client and trying to hide the truth.

Because of Avenatti’s persistent claims of misconduct on the part of the Senate Judiciary Committee, they were compelled to publish a detailed response to some of the accusations that Avenatti has made against them.

On the Senate Judiciary Committee’s dedicated press page, they published their response to Avanatti.

They laid out the details of when committee staffers made attempts to obtain the information that Avenatti had been so vocal about on social media.

“Myth: Michael Avenatti alerted the Senate Judiciary Committee of his client’s allegations on Sunday evening, but the Committee’s investigators did not get back to him until Wednesday.”

“Fact: Chairman Grassley’s Chief Counsel for Nominations proactively reached out to Michael Avenatti within ten minutes after he tweeted out his vague and anonymous allegations against Judge Kavanaugh on Sunday night. Committee investigators specifically requested that Mr. Avenatti ‘advise us of [the] information immediately so that Senate investigators may promptly begin an inquiry.’”

According to the committee, Avenatti did not give more information as requested and instead sent a list of questions an hour and a half later that “he demanded be posed to Judge Kavanaugh ‘without delay.'”

“The investigators responded within 20 minutes, reiterating requests for information. Instead of providing evidence, Mr. Avenatti again changed the subject, inquiring about testimony of a witness for a separate investigation for separate allegations,” the committee wrote.

“For the third time Sunday night, Committee investigators specifically requested evidence of the allegations, so that they could meaningfully begin an investigation. On Monday morning, Mr. Avenatti sent a list of demands of the Committee before he would be willing to share any information at all. Instead of responding to his demands of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including informing him alone of still-confidential portions of our investigation, the Committee instead continued its investigation.”

The committee reached out to Avenatti six times to “gather information” and “has repeatedly invited him and his client to a staff interview.”

The statement outlined several other accusations that Avenatti made against the committee, which they refuted with days and times that they attempted to either attempted to contact Avenatti or explained how his demand was unable to be met.

Avenatti has a history of fighting against the Trump administration, and rose to nationwide notoriety while representing adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, in her suit against the president.

