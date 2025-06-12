Share
News
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 4.
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 4. (Craig Hudson - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Senate DOGE Leader Unveils Fresh Round of Targets: No More 'Welfare for Politicians'

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2025 at 10:13am
Share

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is pushing for massive cuts to take place as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Ernst is the Senate leader of the DOGE caucus, and says that the opportunity to make deep cuts in wasteful federal spending should not pass by as the Senate considers its version of the budget bill passed by the House, according to Fox News Digital.

The White House has developed a $9.4 billion package of rescissions, which are cuts in previously allocated budget lines. Ernst said she wants the Senate to go deeper.

“We have a ‘big, beautiful’ opportunity to reduce reckless spending and save billions of dollars,” Ernst said.

“Defunding welfare for politicians, stopping bogus payments and ending unemployment for millionaires are just the start of my commonsense solutions to continue rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse. Washington has lived high on the hog for far too long, and now is the time to tighten the belt,” she said.

Ernst said one piece she wants to add is called the ELECT Act, which she said would zero out the presidential campaign fund, which she has called “welfare for politicians.”

The fund usually has about $400 million.

Ernst also wants to remove taxpayer funding of office space and staff for former presidents.

Do you think Ernst will get these cuts through?

“The federal government must be held accountable for every tax dollar spent,” said Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said.

The Senate package Ernst supports would include a proposal from House DOGE Caucus Chair Aaron Bean, a Florida Republican, who wants to tighten spending by ensuring all spending has a code that tells one and all where the money is going.

During its work, the Department of Government Efficiency found $160 billion spent either fraudulently or without a code.

“The American people deserve a government that is efficient, accountable and fiscally responsible. That’s why the House successfully advanced DOGE reforms through reconciliation that will safeguard America’s financial future,” Bean said.

Related:
MAGA House Members Come Through, Approve Major DOGE Cuts

“I encourage the Senate to build on the work we’ve done in the House to deliver lasting fiscal responsibility to the American people.”

Representatives of conservative organizations went on record applauding the proposed changes.

“The Delivering on Government Efficiency in Spending Act will require the Treasury Department to make all federal payments public and searchable,” according to Tom Schatz, president of the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.

“The increased spending transparency will help identify and eliminate waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. “

Kurt Couchman, the senior fellow in fiscal policy at Americans for Prosperity, agreed. “Congress and the President need to know where taxpayer funds go to make coherent budgets and to execute the laws properly,” he said.

“Senator Ernst’s DOGE in Spending Act would shine more light on federal spending so Congress can continue what’s working and change what isn’t.”

The Senate’s DOGE package would attack what’s called “unemployment for millionaires” by banning anyone making $1 million or more from getting unemployment insurance benefits,  bar unionized government workers from negotiating while being paid, and sell multiple unused or under-utilized federal buildings.

The bill also seeks to “snap back inaccurate SNAP payments,” Ernst said, so that payments that were in error due to negligence are collected from those who received them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bill Targeting Out-of-State Abortion Pill Providers Approved, Just Needs Signature Now
MAGA House Members Come Through, Approve Major DOGE Cuts
Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder
Chilling Video: Alleged Footage from Inside Doomed Plane Shows Critical Power Failure
California National Guard Stays Under Trump's Control in Late-Night Ruling
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation