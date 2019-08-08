Senate GOP Halts Twitter Spending After Platform Locks McConnell Campaign Account

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has halted Twitter advertising after the platform temporarily locked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account.

“Twitter’s hostile actions toward Leader McConnell’s campaign are outrageous, and we will not tolerate it,” NRSC spokesman Jesse Hunt said, according to Politico.

The NRSC’s decision comes after Twitter suspended the McConnell campaign’s account for posting a video of protesters standing outside the Kentucky senator’s home and violently threatening him.

In the video, Black Lives Matter activist Chanelle Helm is seen saying “just stab the motherf—– in the heart” in reference to McConnell, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The NRSC will suspend all spending with Twitter until further notice,” Hunt continued. “We will not spend our resources on a platform that silences conservatives.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee and top super PAC Senate Leadership Fund have also announced that they are pulling Twitter spending.

Executive director of the NRCC Parker Poling said that the group will not advertise on Twitter “until they address this disgusting bias,” Politico reported.

After the McConnell account was suspended, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the account had violated Twitter’s “violent threats policy.”

In its original response to the suspension, the McConnell campaign decried the perceived double standard in Twitter’s actions. “Twitter will allow the words of ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend nationally on their platform, but locks our account for posting actual threats against us,” campaign manager Kevin Golden said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Other Republicans have joined the NRSC in castigating Twitter for the decision.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the move “unbelievable even for Twitter” and announced that his campaign “will not spend a single penny on @Twitter until @Team_Mitch’s access has been restored.”

This is unbelievable even for Twitter. My campaign is standing with the @NRSC, too: https://t.co/ehs93FlPfa We will not spend a single penny on @Twitter until @Team_Mitch‘s access has been restored. #StopTheBias: https://t.co/GAUrdMgdEQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 8, 2019

In the wake of the controversy, the NRSC is seeking to raise money over the McConnell account’s suspension.

According to Politico, an NRSC fundraising email called on supporters to “push back” against Twitter.

“Silicon Valley is trying to silence conservatives,” the email read.

