Senate Judiciary Chair Calls 'Arctic Frost' Scandal 'Worse Than Watergate' as Full Extent of Biden DOJ's Scheme Comes Out

A vast Biden administration investigation to find anything that could be used against President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters was denounced Wednesday by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

The Biden-era FBI conducted an investigation known as Arctic Frost that laid the foundation for what would become the investigation into the 2020 election led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, according to Fox News.

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a video posted to X.

“Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition,” he added.

The post from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Republicans said, “The Biden FBI and DOJ used its indiscriminate Arctic Frost investigation to improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus. This was a fishing expedition that showcased weaponization worse than Watergate.”

The Biden FBI and DOJ used its indiscriminate Arctic Frost investigation to improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus. This was a fishing expedition that showcased weaponization worse than Watergate. pic.twitter.com/MYsY7PxZR5 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 30, 2025

As noted by Fox News, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said subpoenas issued in the FBI’s Arctic Frost probe were “nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list.”

On Wednesday, Grassley made public 197 subpoenas issued by Smith. The subpoenas requested information on 430 named Republican people and entities, according to a news release issued by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The list includes banks, political actions committees, companies, and individuals.

The subpoenas sought information about communications with media companies, communications with any member of the legislative branch or White House advisers, information about donors, and financial information on conservatives and conservative groups.

One subpoena to Event Strategies even asked about communications with Turning Point USA.

“If this happened to the Democrats, they’d be as rightly outraged as we are,” Grassley said.

“We’re making these records public in the interest of transparency and so that the American people can draw their own conclusions,” he continued.

Want to know what FBI weaponization looks like? As part of the Biden FBI’s indiscriminate investigation into President Trump, Jack Smith subpoenaed an individual demanding documents & communications with ANY member or employee of the Legislative Branch of government. Insane. pic.twitter.com/YwqmWYMWbD — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 30, 2025

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, whose phone metadata was one piece of information sought, said that “Arctic Frost is Joe Biden’s Watergate,” according to the New York Post.

“Merrick Garland was a fundamentally corrupt attorney general. Jack Smith was a fundamentally corrupt prosecutor. This was a political enemies list from the beginning,” he said.

Garland, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and former FBI Director Christopher Wray all signed off on the widespread investigation.

In a Truth Social post linking to a news report about the Arctic Frost scandal that also included am image of former President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump wrote, “He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL. A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now. “

