U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota , joined by his fellow Republicans Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, left, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, speaks to reporters March 3 following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. Thune angered conservatives Monday with his latest excuse for not pushing to pass the SAVE America Act. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Thune Sparks Anger Among Conservatives with SAVE America Act Comments

 By Jack Davis  March 10, 2026 at 12:38pm
Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s effort to smother expectations that the SAVE America Act could pass the Senate ignited a wildfire of indignation.

The core of the legislation is the requirement for voter ID. President Donald Trump has said he will let other legislation sit on his desk until the Senate approves it. Although Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, 60 votes are needed for passage, even assuming all Republicans support it.

Thune has worked hard to lower expectations that what is called a “talking filibuster” would get the bill passed.

“Having studied it and researched it pretty thoroughly, you have to show me how, in the end, it prevails and succeeds. Because I think what has been promised out there is that it would actually, in the end, get an outcome. And I find it very hard to see that based on actual past experience,” he said recently, according to NBC News.

“We can’t find a piece of legislation in history that’s been passed that way,” he said.

But on Monday, he veered into bashing its supporters, telling an NBC reporter who asked about the pressure to pass the bill, “A lot of that is, it’s in that kind of, you know, paid influencer ecosystem,” according to a post on social media plaform X.

Thune added his usual stipulation:  “the process & how do you ultimately try & get a result is still unclear to me.”

The jab at “paid influencers” ignited the bill’s supporters.

“In what world is this a paid influencer campaign?” Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a supporter of the bill when it passed the House, posted on X.

“Has John Thune talked to any actual voters in the last decade? This is crazy talk that is certain to lose the senate,” commentator David Marcus lashed out on X.

A talking filibuster, in which Democrats would hold the floor to block the bill, would be difficult and time-consuming, with the potential to bring the Senate to a halt for weeks, one expert said.

Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George Washington University, told NBC News, “The majority needs more than votes to prevail during a ‘talking filibuster.’ Intensity, commitment, and energy matter just as much. Why? Because Senate rules put the burden on the majority to maintain a quorum of 51 senators. If you lose your quorum, the Senate adjourns, and the talking stops.

“What’s more, as a talking filibuster drags on for days, if not weeks, all the rest of the majority’s agenda — bills and nominations alike — is put on hold. The majority can’t win the endurance test if it’s not willing to go the distance — possibly for weeks on end,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation