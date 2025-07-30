Senate Narrowly Confirms Trump Appellate Judge Pick After Dem Tantrums and Two GOP Defections

Emil Bove overcame a withering Democratic attack centered on his zeal for supporting President Donald Trump to win Senate confirmation as a federal judge.

Democrats trotted out whistleblowers to claim that during his tenure at the Justice Department, Bove sought to ram Trump’s agenda through the courts regardless of procedure or protocol, according to Fox News.

However, when push came to shove on Tuesday, Bove was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in a 50-49 vote.

Three Republicans did not back Bove, according to Senate voting records.

Moderate Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted against Bove. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee was absent and did not vote.

Whistleblower Erez Reuveni claimed Bove was willing to defy court rulings on Trump’s deportation plans. Two other whisteblowers also surfaced to back the criticisms, Fox reported.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the claims were overblown.

“Even if you accept most of the claims as true, there’s no scandal,” the Iowa Republican said. “Government lawyers aggressively litigating and interpreting court orders isn’t misconduct — it’s what lawyers do.”

“I support the nomination of Mr. Bove. He has a strong legal background and has served this country honorably. I believe he will be diligent, capable and a fair jurist,” Grassley said, according to NBC News.

Should Emil Bove have been confirmed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (238 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

Grassley said Democrats used “vicious rhetoric, unfair accusation and abuse directed at Mr. Bove” and claimed that Democratic tactics “crossed the line.”

Those tactics included a walkout by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats at a recent hearing, per Fox News.

As noted by NBC News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Bove’s loyalty to Trump was unforgivable.

“He is a Trumpian henchman — the extreme of the extreme of the extreme. He is openly hostile to the rule of law. He is fundamentally opposed to democratic norms. He lacks the temperament to serve as a jurist,” Schumer said. “And above all, Mr. Bove is religiously obedient to Donald Trump.”

Bove has pushed back against the criticism.

“I am not anybody’s henchman. I’m not an enforcer,” Bove said, according to Fox News. “I’m a lawyer from a small town who never expected to be in an arena like this.”

Congratulations to our dear friend Emil Bove on his confirmation to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals! This is a GREAT day for our country. 🇺🇸 I cannot thank Emil enough for his tireless work and support at @TheJusticeDept. He will be missed — and he will be an… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 30, 2025

Bove was the DOJ’s principal associate deputy attorney general.

“This is a GREAT day for our country,” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X. “I cannot thank Emil enough for his tireless work and support at @TheJusticeDept. He will be missed — and he will be an outstanding judge.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.