Share
News

Senate Offices Locked Down as Capitol Police Arrest Man with Rifle, Investigate Suspicious Package

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2023 at 1:50pm
Share

The United States Capitol Police were investigating an incident Tuesday in which a man with a gun was seen in a park near the Capitol, where he left a package officials believed was suspicious.

The package was left in Upper Senate Park, according to WTTG-TV. The park is north of the Capitol and across the street from Union Station.

The man who left it was later arrested by Capitol police.

“USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station,” the Capitol Police posted on X at about 1 p.m. “At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.”

Trending:
'Unhinged' Leftist Aggressively Confronts Republican Poll Greeter: 'He Flew Into a Rage'


Police closed two streets near the station and, via social media, urged the public to “avoid the area until further notice.”

According to WRC-TV, police said the man had a “long gun,” with one source saying the weapon was an AR-15-style gun.

Senate office buildings were temporarily put on lockdown during the police response, according to Axios. The lockdown was later lifted.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the incident began at about 12:39 p.m. when Capitol police near the Russell House Office building there was a man with a gun in the park, according to WJLA-TV.

Do you support police?

Manger said Ahmir Lavon Merrell, 21, of Atlanta, Georgia, was ordered by officers to stop, but refused to obey.

Manger said Merrell was walking toward Union Station when a Capitol police officer tased Merrell, who then fell forward on his rifle.

Merrell is a registered sex offender in Georgia, Manger said.

Related:
Political Powerhouse 'Forcibly Removed' from NFL Game Over His Pro-Israel Display

A bag Merrell left on a park bench was searched by bomb technicians, who found nothing suspicious,  Manger said.

Officials do not know why Merrell was at the park with a gun, or what he planned to do, Manger said. After an initial interaction with Merrill, Manger said mental health issues may be involved.

Merrell is likely to face a charge of having a firearm on Capitol grounds and perhaps other charges, WJLA reported.

Axios noted that on Sunday, two men crashed a car into a vehicle barrier near the Capitol.

In that incident, the men fled, leaving behind two handguns and the car, which was stolen.

A Note from Our Founder:

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LSU Suffers Stunning Upset After Angel Reese Wears Crown During Player Introductions
Senate Offices Locked Down as Capitol Police Arrest Man with Rifle, Investigate Suspicious Package
Gal Gadot, Guy Nattiv to Screen IDF Footage of Hamas Atrocities for Hollywood VIPs to Raise Awareness
Hunter Biden Special Counsel Being Questioned by House Judiciary Committee in 'Unprecedented Step'
69-Year-Old Jewish Man Dies After Alleged Attack from Pro-Palestinian Protester
See more...

Conversation