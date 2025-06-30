Share
News
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, speaks to reporters after walking off the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, speaks to reporters after walking off the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Senate Parliamentarian Helps Dems Keep Medicaid for Illegal Aliens, Thwarts Big Beautiful Bill Provision

 By Randy DeSoto  June 30, 2025 at 4:56pm
Share

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill blocking illegal immigrants from receiving Medicaid benefits had to be removed.

Senate Republicans are moving the legislation through the upper chamber using the budget reconciliation process, which means it only requires a majority vote to pass.

Normally, bills are subject to a filibuster, which can only be ended with the vote of 60 members.

But the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 allows legislation to bypass this requirement if its principal focus is permanent spending and revenue programs.

The Senate Parliamentarian makes the call whether provisions in a bill are primarily policy or budget-related.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “MacDonough blocked the GOP’s efforts to limit Medicaid and Medicare coverage for unauthorized migrants, ban the use of federal healthcare funding for transgender care and limit state ‘provider taxes,’ which boost federal Medicaid funding.”

Her ruling on Medicaid prompted Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas to offer an amendment to the One Big Beautiful Bill on Monday to waive the Budget Act regarding Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens.

It failed to meet the 60-vote threshold for a waiver, with the final vote being 56 to 44.

Should illegal aliens receive Medicaid benefits?

Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk responded to her ruling, posting on the social media platform X, “Elizabeth McDonough stopped the Senate bill from blocking illegals from getting Medicaid.”

“[An] unelected Senate staffer is thwarting the will of 75 million people who voted to make sure foreign alien invaders aren’t getting taxpayer benefits. This is a red line. The Senate needs to CHANGE THE RULES, fire her, or find a solution,” he added.

Related:
'Big, Beautiful Bill' Immediately Runs Into Trouble in Senate After Squeaking Through House

MacDonough did allow a Medicaid work requirement to remain in the OBBB.

“It is perfectly reasonable for taxpayers who are paying into the Medicaid program to insist that everyone in the program who can contribute do so, by working,” Michael Cannon, director of health policy studies at the Cato Institute, told Fox Business.

The Journal reported that now-deceased Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid appointed MacDonough to be the parliamentarian in 2012.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, kept her in the position when he assumed the top role in January.

During former President Joe Biden’s administration, MacDonough blocked Democrats from enacting a $15 per hour minimum wage and creating a path to citizenship for eight million people using the budget reconciliation process.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




UPenn Must Apologize to Females Forced to Team with Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas
Senate Parliamentarian Helps Dems Keep Medicaid for Illegal Aliens, Thwarts Big Beautiful Bill Provision
Trump Publishes Scathing Handwritten Note He Sent Jerome Powell - Complete with a Helpful Chart
Senate Begins 'Vote-a-Rama' as Fate of the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Hangs in the Balance
Multiple Bible Experts Agree US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Have End-Times Prophetic Significance
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation