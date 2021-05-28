Senate Republicans stopped efforts to approve a bipartisan 9/11-like commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol incursion, as only six GOP Senators joined the effort.

The commission required a 60-vote supermajority for approval. The 50-50 split Senate needed at least ten Republicans to support the legislation for it to pass.

Six Republicans sided with Democrats to support the bill. They included Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah, according to Fox News.

The House version passed on May 19 with the support of 35 Republicans.

House Minority Leader and California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy urged conservatives to oppose the bill.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” the California Republican said Tuesday in a statement, according to The Hill.

“It’s not at all clear what new facts are additional or an additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” McConnell said, according to the New York Post.

“The facts have come out and they’ll continue to come out. What is clear, is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith going right back to the beginning. From initially offering a laughably partisan starting point and continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democratic hands.”

Senate Minority Leader and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell also added the commission was not necessary.

“After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” he said on the Senate floor, according to The Washington Post, before a 252-175 House vote to support creating the commission commenced and the motion was passed.

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker also spoke out against the commission.

“Adding a new commission to this mix would inevitably delay and distract from the productive investigations already underway,” Wicker wrote in a tweet.

It is clear that the events of Jan. 6 have been and will continue to be investigated by Congress & our law enforcement agencies. Adding a new commission to this mix would inevitably delay and distract from the productive investigations already underway.https://t.co/10qEVSvQ3b — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 28, 2021

Trump has also opposed the commission.

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission,” the former president said in a statement posted on his website.

“It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” Trump added.

“Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

