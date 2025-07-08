Senate Republicans Smash Fundraising Record by Eye-Popping Margin

Senate Republicans’ main outside groups raised more than $85 million in the first half of 2025, blowing past every previous off-year mark.

Axios reported Tuesday that the Senate Leadership Fund and its nonprofit partner, One Nation, more than doubled the total they posted over the same stretch in 2023.

The two groups now hold $83 million in cash on hand, according to internal figures shared with Axios.

NEW: SLF + One Nation have more than doubled their fundraising record for the first half of an off-year — bringing in $85 million Executive director Alex Latcham talked to me about the new era of the super pac with Thune as leader https://t.co/OOqIO2r5Nt — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) July 8, 2025

SLF has $29 million in the bank — triple last year’s level and five times its 2021 mid-cycle balance.

The surge follows South Dakota Sen. John Thune’s rise to Senate GOP leader after a decade of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell at the helm.

President Donald Trump is “more involved than ever,” SLF executive director Alex Latcham told Axios.

“We’re working with [the White House] to identify and vet Senate candidates,” Latcham said, calling the link an asset “as we navigate some of these primaries.”

He added that talks about controlling the Senate with the West Wing occur at a “regular cadence, whether it’s in person, over the phone.”

SLF plans to pour money into races well before Labor Day, breaking from traditional late-cycle blasts.

Early ad buys have already launched in Georgia, North Carolina, Maine, Alaska, and Nebraska, with a Texas blitz imminent in support of Sen. John Cornyn.

Latcham credited Thune’s aggressive travel schedule and donor calls for the cash haul, saying the team is targeting new donors.

“Obviously, you’ve got the crypto community, which is more engaged in politics writ large,” he told Axios.

Proud of the incredible team at @Senate_Fund and @OneNationOrg for a stellar fundraising period. Especially grateful for @johnthune and @CoryGardner for their continued leadership as we work to protect and expand the Republican Senate Majority! https://t.co/lkpnO3szRN — Alex Latcham (@Alex_Latcham_) July 8, 2025

The $85 million figure towers over the $38 million SLF and One Nation posted in the same period two years ago.

Strategists say the cash will help defend the GOP’s narrow Senate edge and expand the map in 2026.

The groups are already backing incumbents and scouting challengers in expected battlegrounds.

“What will not change is that SLF will continue to be the preeminent outside group dedicated to, you know, keeping and expanding the Senate Republican majority,” Latcham said.

With Trump leaning in and donors opening wallets, Republicans are hopeful a financial edge could cement their hold on the chamber beyond the next election cycle

