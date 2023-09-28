Senate Unanimously Passes Measure to Directly Address Fetterman's Inappropriate Conduct

“‘But what will become of men then?’ I asked him, ‘without God and immortal life? All things are permitted then, they can do what they like?'” So wrote Dostoyevsky in his masterpiece “The Brothers Karamazov.”

The U.S. Senate is far from being a masterpiece. At times, it seems more like a bad situation comedy on the brink of tragedy. Yet, the spirit of Dostoyevsky’s writing applies in the Senate, just as it does everywhere else. Radical leftists want to do anything they want as if they — mere mortals — are immortal gods. And they’ll take the opportunity to thumb their noses at any — no matter how trivial — established convention that attempts to curb their desires.

When Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relaxed the dress code for the Senate floor last week, it raised the ire of Republicans. What Schumer failed to foresee is that it would draw Democratic backlash as well. Late Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution establishing that formal business attire will be worn while on the floor of the chamber, according to Fox News.

The vote was unanimous, with Republicans and Democrats all voting in favor of the resolution. It’s about time.

The code established that men will wear a coat, tie and slacks. It does not detail the dress for women.

Schumer did an about-face on the dress code issue after facing backlash from Democrats like the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin from Illinois. In remarks on Wednesday, Schumer flip-flopped by saying an official dress code is “the right path forward,” according to Fox.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” Schumer said. “I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course, I appreciate Senator Manchin and Senator Romney‘s leadership on this issue.”

Manchin, the Democrat from West Virginia, has been the burr under Schumer’s saddle on a number of occasions.

Romney, the sometimes Republican from Utah, is an on-again-off-again Democrat ally and dyed-in-the-wool Never Trumper. Together they sponsored the bipartisan measure to establish a dress code.

After the vote, GOP Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa posted on X, formerly called Twitter, “God bless COMMON SENSE.”

Senate dress code is restored passing senate unanimously 2nite Thankfully Sen Schumer’s unprecedented decision was overruled by the will of the senate God bless COMMON SENSE — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 27, 2023

A dress code may not seem like a big deal when compared to the border crisis, the economy and myriad other concerns. If the Senate could pass a common-sense budget or border policy, there would be real cause to cheer. But a dress code for the Senate floor does matter. Even small victories chip away at the stranglehold the radical left has on power in this country.

Schumer’s initial move to relax the dress code had been dubbed the “Fetterman Rule” because the Senator from Pennsylvania had developed the habit of routinely walking around the Capitol building wearing the familiar outfit of gym shorts and a hoodie, according to Fox. Schumer was attempting to make Fetterman’s inappropriate conduct appropriate. That’s what the radicals do: undermine established norms.

So much for the once-vaunted halls of the United States Senate. As far as Fetterman is concerned, freedom means a license to do anything he pleases. I suspect Schumer agrees with that sentiment, and that’s one reason he decided to relax the dress code.

Were all the Democrat Senators — including those on the far left, like Fetterman and Schumer — struck by the revelation freedom doesn’t equate with license and has more to do with duty than desire? I doubt it.

On Tuesday, the House approved a bill that nixed the Biden administration’s move that cut off federal funds from school shooting sports courses. The vote was 424-1 in favor of the legislation, with one Democrat, Veronica Escobar of Texas, voting against it.

With election season in the air, could Democrats finally realize the Biden administration has moved so far to the left that the country — left and right — see it as too radical and are doing what they can to distance themselves from it? Could be.

Schumer may be intoxicated on leftist toxins, but he’s not stupid. The Democrat backlash to the Fetterman Rule was like smelling salts that sobered him up right quick.

As for Fetterman, not so much. He’s either really high all the time or just not very bright. Maybe it’s both. After the dress code was formalized and restored, Fetterman posted a meme on social media of actor Kevin James shrugging with a smirk on his face.

James played the lead in the movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” and it was fun. Fetterman might be better suited to being a comedic actor than a U.S. senator, but I doubt he could remember his lines or, even if he could, he would flub up the enunciation.

Not all things are permitted. That’s the way God made the world. Man cannot be God, and Democrats who continue to forgo common sense do so at their own peril.

