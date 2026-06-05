Senate's Late-Night Bid to Pass 'Save America Act' Fails When 4 Republicans Defect

Late Thursday, four Republican senators defied President Donald Trump’s calls to pass the SAVE America Act.

According to Fox News, Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina voted against adding the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE) to their nearly $70 billion budget reconciliation package designed to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

The amendment needed 60 votes to pass.

If adopted, the SAVE Act would require those who register to vote to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, as well as a photo ID when they appear in person to vote.

The Republican-led House passed the SAVE Act in February.

Of course, the slow-moving process of counting votes in California’s open primary elections this week has brought renewed focus to America’s election-integrity crisis.

On Tuesday, Republican Steve Hilton looked poised to win the state’s gubernatorial primary. That victory would set up a November run-off, most likely against Democrat Xavier Becerra, who served as Health and Human Services Secretary under former President Joe Biden.

Do you support the Save America Act? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (159 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Likewise, in the primary for Los Angeles mayor, incumbent Democrat Karen Bass led the field, followed by Republican challenger Spencer Pratt in second place and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in third.

Nonetheless, as of Friday morning, the betting market Kalshi gave Raman an 81 percent chance of advancing to a November runoff against Bass, with Pratt falling to only 19 percent.

In other words, online bettors expect mail-in ballots (and/or those who count them) to flip the second-place race in the progressive’s favor.

Prominent Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida sounded the alarm on California’s drawn-out counting process.

Trump, too, accused the California “Dumocrats” of “BIG cheating.”

Thus, Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social, the president called on the Senate to pass the SAVE Act.

“Look what’s happening in California, the Dumocrats, right before our very eyes, are stealing the Vote. I hope the Republicans are watching so that they can finally pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 – 𝟬𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟲 pic.twitter.com/lwmKBp0qUi — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 4, 2026

“I believe we have the Most Dishonest Elections of any Country, anywhere in the World!” Trump added shortly thereafter.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 – 𝟬𝟮:𝟱𝟮 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟲 pic.twitter.com/e3HDxtgtDs — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 4, 2026

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however, called passing the SAVE Act a matter of insurmountable numbers.

“It’s about the votes. It’s about the math,” Thune told reporters, according to NPR. The Senate majority leader added that he “has to be the clear-eyed realist” on this issue.

Of the four Republican defectors, Tillis and McConnell have already announced that they will not seek reelection. Both have maintained frosty relationships with the president.

Meanwhile, in Maine, Collins faces unfavorable polling numbers in her bid for reelection. Her odds have improved on Kalshi, however, amid Democratic candidate Graham Platner’s domestic-violence controversy.

Murkowski’s current term expires in January 2029.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.