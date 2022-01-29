Then-Senator Biden Filibustered for 2 Years the Nomination of a Black Woman to Circuit Court

Conservatives are digging up a very, very inconvenient part of President Joe Biden’s past as he prepares to pick the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, paving the way for the 46th president to get his first Supreme Court nomination and he re-upped on a promise he made during his campaign to select a candidate on the basis of her gender and skin color.

Thank goodness so many civil rights and women’s rights activists worked for so long for important American figures to be reduced to nothing more than sex and ethnicity, am I right?

Wow. Progress.

Well, as it happens, as a senator, Biden not only worked hard to prevent the historic appointment of a black woman to a U.S. Circuit Court, but he used the filibuster, which Democrats now claim is racist, to do it.

According to Breitbart News, Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted on her program Wednesday that Biden voted three times against confirming Janice Rogers Brown.

Although her nomination was preceded by a nearly two-year filibuster battle, centrists in the Senate finally brokered a deal to confirm Brown as the second black woman appointed to the nation’s second-highest court, as NBC News reported in 2005.

Later that year, she was considered as a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor by then-President George W. Bush, but now-Justice Samuel Alito was nominated instead.

And you read that right — Biden was part of an effort on the part of Senate Democrats to use the filibuster to prevent Brown’s nomination — the same filibuster they now routinely inform us is racist.

Earlier this month, Democrats stopped just shy of Senate rule reform that would have radically gutted the filibuster, which takes a vote of at least 60 members to bypass.

This is an item that has, naturally, been at the top of their agenda ever since it would be to their advantage to use it as they sit with a precariously slim majority in the upper chamber.

To this end, they have loudly been pushing the narrative that the rule is a tool of white supremacy due to the history of its use to prevent the passage of civil rights bills in the past.

Of course, in 2005, it was the ideal tool for Democrats, including Joe Biden, to prevent a black woman from being nominated to a circuit court because she was nominated by a conservative president and who, according to NBC, “supported limits on abortion rights and corporate liability and opposed affirmative action.”

To Democrats, any interest in advancing black women through the federal court system ends as soon as their political interests begin.

Just check out this scathing thread complied by a former clerk to Justice Neil Gorsuch on this and several other examples of the phenomenon at work:

For nearly 2 years, Senate Democrats — including Joe Biden — filibustered the nomination of then-California Supreme Court Justice Janice Rogers Brown to the D.C. Circuit. She likely would have been the first Black female Justice. Democrats only pretend to care about diversity. pic.twitter.com/SEmzoe09zG — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 28, 2022

And of course, we can’t forget to note that Biden was the senator who spearheaded an attempt to prevent now-Justice Clarence Thomas, still only the second black man to serve on the high court, from being confirmed in a now-notorious display of media-fueled political theatre.

Biden’s entire political history points to a commitment to playing politics, not ensuring appointments for black Americans in the federal court system.

His commitment to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court rings of hollow virtue-signaling, and it’s shameful.

After all, he could have made history by electing the first black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if he’d simply nominated a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court rather than first crowing about how that was the criteria.

He’s saying the quiet part out loud by proudly touting the fact that she’ll basically just be a diversity hire.

How can anyone trust his earnest belief in his candidate’s merits and qualifications when this is the litmus test? Ought not the first black female SCOTUS be nominated because she’s a credit to black women everywhere, and not because her being a black woman is a merit to Biden?

Just consider the irony that Biden used the filibuster, which he has characterized as a “Jim Crow relic,” to prevent a woman who could have been the first black woman to serve as a SCOTUS justice?

That tells you everything you need to know about Biden’s interests — and about the twisted games that the Democrats have played with racial politics for far too long.

