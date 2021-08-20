A Republican senator is calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached if American citizens are left behind in Afghanistan as the U.S. attempts to evacuate citizens from the region.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning to issue a stern warning to Biden in the hopes the president steps the evacuation process up, Fox News reported.

The senator’s warning comes as the Biden administration told Americans in the country that the government “cannot guarantee” their safety if they choose to evacuate via Kabul’s airport.

“The French and the British are willing to send their forces inside of Afghanistan to extract the people who helped them and their citizens,” Graham said during the interview.

“We’re duty-bound to get every American citizen out. We’re honor-bound to get those Afghans who fought along our side out.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says if we leave one American or Afghan that helped us behind, “then Joe Biden in my view has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached.” pic.twitter.com/ugrntsI0On — The Recount (@therecount) August 20, 2021

The veteran senator then sternly issued his message to the president, simply beginning with the phrase, “Here’s what I would say.”

“If we leave any Americans behind — if we leave thousands of those Afghans who fought along our side behind bravely — Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a higher crime and misdemeanor of dereliction of duty,” Graham said.

The senator reiterated his warning, the second time specifically stating that the president “committed a high crime and misdemeanor” and should be impeached.

If we leave any Americans behind, or if we leave thousands of Afghans who fought bravely alongside us behind, President Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a High Crime and Misdemeanor of Dereliction of Duty. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 20, 2021

Graham is not the first person in the legislative branch this month to call for the impeachment of Joe Biden due to the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Earlier in August, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would be drafting articles of impeachment against the president, according to Newsweek, although she did not specifically say what the articles would charge him with.

“I have my team right now working on articles of impeachment,” Greene told the podcast “War Room Pandemic,” according to Newsweek. “Because I’m so disgusted with Joe Biden. You know I’ve already filed one set of articles of impeachment. But his failure as a president is unspeakable.”

Others, including Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney, have openly discussed using the 25th amendment or taking action to remove the president, according to The U.S. Sun.

Several lawmakers have expressed anger, and have promised that the president would not “get away” with the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling the issue a “shameful failure” of leadership.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called on the president to “do something” in a tweet, offering some suggestions on how the country can speed up the evacuation process.

Biden’s approval rating has dipped sharply following the pullout of troops, with poll aggregate FiveThirtyEight showing the president’s approval rating below 50 percent for the first time, while RealClearPolitics showing an average approval rating at 48.6 percent as of Friday morning.

Congressional Democrats have also scheduled hearings to investigate and better understand the handling of the withdrawal from the country, which will include testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

In Afghanistan, reports suggest that Taliban soldiers are beginning to execute citizens that may have connections to the United States, with a retired Marine sergeant saying that he had witnessed retribution killings near the airport.

Taliban soldiers have also reportedly fired on Afghan citizens that were participating in demonstrations to celebrate the country’s liberation from Britain over 100 years ago. Several were reportedly killed in the city of Asadabad.

Officials with the Taliban are reportedly planning to implement Sharia Law and wipe out the remnants of the Democratic system “because it does not have any base in [their] country.”

