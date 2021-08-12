Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is calling on Americans to stand up to Big Government’s muzzling of individual freedom through mask mandates, lockdowns and other measures that he has said are nothing more than a form of control.

Paul spoke out about the issue in a video posted to his Twitter account on Aug. 8.

His opposition to mask mandates, which he says are not based on accurate science, led to YouTube banning him for seven days.

But the senator said that what Big Tech and Big Government can do to one, they cannot do to everyone.

“It’s time for us to resist,” Paul said in the video.

“They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed — although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed, or might oughta keep closed,” he said.

In a nation founded upon the principle of the consent of the governed, blind obedience is not required, the senator said.

“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats,” he said.

“We can simply say: ‘No, not again.'”

After slamming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for trying to impose her will upon everyone on Capitol Hill, Paul said that “no one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.” He then turned his attention to President Joe Biden.

“And if you want to shut down federal agencies again, some of which aren’t even back to work yet, I will stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come back to work in person,” he said.

Paul also criticized fear-mongering teachers unions.

“Local bureaucrats and union bosses: We will not allow you to do more harm to our children again this year,” he said.

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

The senator said America’s children suffered more from lockdowns than from COVID-19.

“Children are not at any more risk from COVID than they are for the seasonal flu. Every adult who works in schools has either had the vaccine or had their chance to get vaccinated. There is no reason for mask mandates, part-time schools or any lockdown measures,” he said.

“Children are falling behind in school and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again,” Paul said, adding that he will not be a spectator if schools persist with lockdowns.

“If a school system attempts to keep the children from full-time, in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments. One to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education,” he said.

The senator vented his frustration that federal COVID-19 policies, largely set by White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, are not based on science.

“I have been telling everyone for a year now that Dr. Fauci and other public health bureaucrats were not following science, and I’ve been proven right time and time again,” he said.

Paul said that because he and others have refused to be muzzled and continue to speak out, “I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards.”

The senator said the will to resist harmful mandates must not lose its momentum.

“We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?” he said.

“Or will we stand together and say, ‘Absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.'”

