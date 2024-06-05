“Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals.”

File that phrase under “statements I never thought I’d hear about a U.S. president.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst may have just given her quick-witted colleague, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, a run for his money when it comes to epic quips.

Ernst was caught in a hot-mic moment as she was speaking to Kennedy while leaving a conference focused on the border crisis.

“Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals,” Ernst was heard saying.

HOT MIC: @SenJoniErnst to @SenJohnKennedy following the Senate GOP border press conference — “Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eb8mUGhc0r — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) June 4, 2024



The comment was obviously a reference to remarks Biden made in April while addressing a crowd at a Pennsylvania war memorial. Biden claimed that his uncle, Ambrose J. Finnegan, an Army Air Corps aviator, was shot down over Papua New Guinea during the war and that “They never found the body because there used to be — there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea,” according to NBC.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1697 Votes) No: 1% (20 Votes)

Biden’s comments drew criticism from Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape, who accused the president of denigrating the nation. Marape said, “President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such.”

Users of social media platform X found Ernst’s comment hilarious.

“This is the greatest hot mike ever!” one user wrote.

This is the greatest hot mike ever! 😂😂 — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 4, 2024

“Poor Uncle Bosie never stood a chance. That has to be one of the best hot mic moments,” another user wrote.

“GOP Sen Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, left, made a comment about President Joe Biden, right, that some on social media are calling “the greatest hot mike ever!”

“True. An act of poor taste,” another user wrote, playing on the “eaten by cannibals” part of the quip.

True. An act of poor taste. — Scott Foster (@ScottFo67766321) June 4, 2024

The allegedly cannibal-consumed uncle was, of course, not the only one of Biden’s tall tales.

Biden has a penchant for lying and saying things that he thinks will endear him to his audience.

For instance, Biden has repeatedly exaggerated details about a 2004 house fire, claiming it almost cost lives and his prized 1967 Corvette, when news reports described a contained kitchen fire.

The Washington Post also reported his implausible story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more miles on Amtrak than on Air Force planes as vice president, even though the conductor had retired over a decade before Biden became VP.

Then there’s the claim of being arrested at civil rights protests or denied entry to see Nelson Mandela in prison, despite the lack of any substantiating evidence to prove that this occurred.

In another story, Biden claimed he presented his Uncle Frank with a Purple Heart in 2009 for service in the Battle of the Bulge. However, Uncle Frank died in 1999, a decade before Biden became vice president, and there’s no record of Frank receiving a Purple Heart.

The list goes on.

While the White House defends these as the president sharing “life experiences that have shaped his outlook,” the truth is simple: The president of the United States is a serial liar and national embarrassment.

Joni Ernst’s private joke between colleagues may have just become a new favorite meme — but the rest of the world was already laughing.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.