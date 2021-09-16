Share
Commentary

Senator Demands Gen. Milley Be Called Before Congress and Face the Truth

 By Cameron Arcand  September 16, 2021 at 2:14pm
Share

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is calling for Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to testify before Congress regarding his alleged phone calls with Chinese military officials in the lame-duck period of the Trump administration.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, Paul spouted off about Milley’s possible misconduct.

“I think Gen. Milley is the most pressing problem of the moment,” he said. “We can’t have generals talking to foreign countries and saying ‘Hey we think our president might bomb you so be prepared, I’m gonna try to stop him.’ That might actually cause an accidental war.”

“Think about it: We have different things that are launched into space all the time. Satellites, this and that, and they can be misinterpreted as a missile. If they were, we call each other and say, ‘No that’s a satellite, not a missile.’

“But what if a general has just called the Chinese dictator and said, ‘Our president is going to probably launch, I’ll try and stop him, but we think he might launch an attack.’ They might interpret a satellite, some kind of launch into space, as a missile, and all of a sudden you have a nuclear war going on. It’s incredibly dangerous.”

Trending:
The Biden Administration's Attempt to Immediately Shut Down Texas Abortion Law Just Crashed and Burned

Paul then correctly pointed out the serious ethical concerns of Milley allegedly working behind the back of the then-commander in chief, and demanded the general speak to Congress.

“We have a chain of command. Not to mention that we have elections. Presidents are elected. Milley wasn’t elected to be president,” Paul said. “I can’t even tell you how, how incredibly dangerous this is. He needs to be called in today and asked under polygraph what he said to the Chinese president or to his counterpart in China, and did he get permission to do so?

According to the new book, “Peril,” by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley allegedly contacted China on several occasions between October 2020 and January 2021, Reuters reported.

Should Milley resign?

Milley reportedly reached out to China’s People’s Liberation Army Gen. Li Zuocheng on Oct. 30 and Jan. 8 to say the U.S. was not going to attack, but he would let him know ahead of time if former President Donald Trump decided to strike.

Milley’s actions, if true, could be seen as treason, even if his intention was to stop any bloodshed.

Trump said in a statement that if the story turns out to be accurate, he believes Milley should be held accountable for his actions.

“If the story of ‘Dumba**’ General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification ‘of an attack.’ Can’t do that!” Trump said.

Related:
What Gen. Milley Secretly Revealed to Trump About George Floyd Riots: Report

Several Republican lawmakers have called on the general to step down or be dismissed from his role, but President Joe Biden is still standing by him.

“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden said Wednesday when asked if Milley “did the right thing.”

The Pentagon is remaining cryptic about the report, with spokesman John Kirby saying he could not “speak to the validity” of the allegations, and, based on what he read, saw nothing that would “cause any concern.”

Paul was correct to want answers, and there should be bipartisan support to investigate what the Chinese government was potentially told.

Milley is the highest-ranking military official in the U.S., which makes it deeply concerning that there would be any doubt in his ability to faithfully serve our country.

While it is unlikely that he will resign or be fired, Congress needs to look closely at these allegations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
FDA Panel Stages 'Revolt' Against Biden Admin and Pfizer, Gives Good News to Vaccine Skeptical Parents
Senator Demands Gen. Milley Be Called Before Congress and Face the Truth
FBI Cover-Up? Simone Biles Rips Feds for Turning 'Blind Eye' to Nassar Sexual Assault
GOP Lawmaker Says 'Enough Is Enough,' Demands Vote on Secession Be Put Before the People
Young Not Stupid: Democrats' $3 Trillion Tax Hike Would Hit the Economy Like a Mack Truck
See more...

Conversation