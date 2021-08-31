Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy blasted the Biden administration’s failures in departing Afghanistan during a Tuesday interview, calling it “the Mona Lisa of incompetence.”

“What we witnessed, and I mean, by we, I mean our world, is stunning incompetence, breathtaking incompetence. The Mona Lisa of incompetence,” Kennedy said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“I don’t know who President Biden had in charge of this thing. It looks like he put Gavin Newsom in charge,” he added.

Kennedy also revealed foreign leaders are angry over Biden’s botched exit.

“‘I’ve talked to three foreign leaders in the past week, they’re are all pro-American … They are humiliated, they are angry and they’re scared. They don’t understand how we could have screwed this up so badly,” he said.

Kennedy noted two areas of grave concern. He first addressed the vast array of military equipment left behind now under the control of the Taliban.

“President Biden is going to have to spend an enormous amount of time talking to our allies in the world, telling them what happened. We left behind the equipment, weapons. We gave them to the enemy,” Kennedy said.

A second concern involved Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

“I hope I’m wrong, but the people we left behind, the Taliban, they’re going to gut these people like a fish. They’re going to kill them and hurt them the entire time they’re gone. This didn’t have to happen.”

The condemning interview was not the first time the senator has spoken out against the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Pres. Biden chose to withdraw from Afghanistan, but there’s no reason it had to be so chaotic,” Kennedy tweeted earlier in August.

“It was the biggest terrorist victory since 9/11, and Jihadists who want to hurt this country and its people all over the world are reinvigorated today.”

Pres. Biden chose to withdraw from Afghanistan, but there’s no reason it had to be so chaotic. It was the biggest terrorist victory since 9/11, and Jihadists who want to hurt this country and its people all over the world are reinvigorated today. pic.twitter.com/pqsYTiTzHI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 18, 2021

“The Pentagon just admitted the Biden administration left (at least) hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan — not to mention allies. We still have people there,” former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted on Monday.

The Pentagon just admitted the Biden administration left (at least) hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan—not to mention allies. We still have people there. This is not a victory. It’s a national disgrace and failure of leadership. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) August 30, 2021

“This is not a victory. It’s a national disgrace and failure of leadership.”

