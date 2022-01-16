The Republican senator who was mocked as a “moron” by Dr. Anthony Fauci has posted revealing details about Fauci’s finances on his website.

Based upon those documents and analysis by Adam Andrzejewski at Forbes, during the pandemic year of 2020 as many Americans were struggling to survive, the Fauci household raked in about $1.7 million overall.

During a Tuesday hearing, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said that Congress and the American people should be getting a full disclosure of Fauci’s finances.

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci said. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

Fauci later said the information Marshall seeks “is totally accessible to you if you want it.”

“We look forward to reviewing it,” Marshall said.

Then came a hot mic comment from Fauci.

“What a moron,” Fauci said softly “Jesus Christ.”

Marshall then demanded copies of unredacted records of Fauci’s finances Friday. When he got them, he put them online, according to a news release on Marshall’s website.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the American people. He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans,” Marshall said in a statement on his website.

“Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to, fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America. At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it,” he said.

The documents on Marshall’s website cover a wide variety of income sources.

Andrzejewski, a Forbes contributor, posted a detailed analysis:

He noted that over all, “the Fauci household’s net worth exceeds $10.4 million.”

The Fauci family income for 2020 totaled $1,776,479, he wrote, “including federal income and benefits of $868,812; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $113,298; and investment accounts increasing by $794,369.”

The Forbes post said Fauci’s investment account was worth $8.4 million and his wife’s investments came in at $2.1 million, with a variety of accounts contributing to that total.

“Some on the right have speculated that Fauci may have profited off the pandemic. The disclosures show that he’s invested in fairly broadly targeted mutual funds, with no reported holdings of individual stocks,” Andrzejewski wrote.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made $434,312 in salary in the 2020 fiscal year, while his wife, Christine Grady, the chief bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health, earned $234,284, Andrzejewski wrote, noting that the documents put the salary of Fauci’s wife at $176,000 for FY2020.

Figures for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in September, have not yet been made available.

Writing for the Center for Public Integrity, reporter Liz Essley White noted that while the documents Marshall wanted are available if anyone is familiar with the rigmarole to get them, that does not mean the process is as transparent as it ought to be.

“It doesn’t need to be this difficult to obtain documents that the law gives the public the right to see. Congress could change this by requiring agencies to preemptively post the financial disclosures of high-level career officials like Fauci, as the government does for political appointees and senators,” she wrote.

To that end, Marshall has said he will file the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act, or FAUCI Act, to make financial disclosure information easily available.

