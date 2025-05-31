Senator Goes Public with Secret Service Whistleblower's Appalling Revelation: Biden Would 'Get Lost in His Closet'

It’s hard to say who might be having a worse few weeks than former President Joe Biden, but I’d argue the Democrat insiders who stood up for Joe Biden might be having it worse.

Take Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who avouched for Biden’s cognizance even while, according to the new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, the former president would often take time out of his busy schedule to call Schumer about something important only to forget why he had called, Axios reported.

Schumer isn’t answering questions about this, now that the whole charade has been revealed. “We’re just looking forward,” he said to CNN’s Manu Raju earlier this month.

Thanks to Republicans, however, it might not be that easy for those who enabled senile Uncle Joe in his final years in the White House to just move forward that quickly.

In an appearance on Fox News on Friday, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he’s heard from Secret Service whistleblowers who told him Biden would “get lost in his closet.”

That’s not a hyperbolic statement; according to them, Hawley told Sean Hannity, he would literally get lost in his closet.

The revelation of the whistleblowers comes as both the House and Senate plan to hold hearings on Biden’s mental wellness in the near future, with the House Oversight Committee looking at the president’s use of the autopen during his obvious decline and GOP Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Eric Schmitt of Missouri holding a hearing into his mental decline and the potential cover-up in the Senate starting next month, according to the New York Post.

Hawley’s whistleblowers, should they testify, would be bombshell eyewitnesses to the decline and fall of Joe Biden.

During the interview, Hawley said that he came across the Secret Service agents during an investigation into the assassination attempts against then-candidate Donald Trump.

“This Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden,” Hawley, also a Missouri Republican, told Hannity.

“He told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House.”







“I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet,” Hawley added. “The president of the United States.

“This is outrageous. We were lied to.”

It’s questionable what extent of those lies will be confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt and which are actionable. However, one specific area where this becomes problematic is if the overwhelming balance of the evidence shows Biden was not in a state to consider weighty matters that were signed with the autopen — in particular, the pardon of his own son, a precedent-setting move that Biden himself swore would never happen.

Some have argued that the increased presence of Hunter Biden in what Tapper and Thompson term “the politburo” — the cabal of individuals who surrounded Biden and protected him from the White House, the larger Democratic apparatus, the press, and the American people — means that he essentially pardoned himself.

Even if he didn’t, the pardon power is specifically vested in the executive by the Constitution; to the extent that the executive himself wasn’t making these pardons or commutations, that sets up a constitutional crisis about the validity of them that, arguably, Biden could end up on the losing side of.

Not that he’d know, if he can’t find his way out of his own closet. But have fun trying to “look forward,” Chuck.

