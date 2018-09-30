SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Senator Hatch Sends Letter to FBI Director About ‘Deeply Troubling’ Behavior from Ford’s Attorneys

Christine Blasey Ford gets advice Thursday from Michael Bromwich, one of her attorneys, while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Jim Bourg-Pool / Getty ImagesChristine Blasey Ford gets advice Thursday from Michael Bromwich, one of her attorneys, while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Jim Bourg-Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 7:02am
Print

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who has accused Democrats of doing everything they can imagine to stall Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court, has sent the FBI a letter demanding to know if the bureau encounters more stall tactics during its upcoming probe of the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Hatch also sounded off about the “deeply troubling” behavior of Debra Katz, an attorney for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

As part of its action Friday in sending Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor, the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI to investigate sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh that stem from his high school and college days. The panel put a one-week cap on the length of the investigation.

Hatch released a copy of the letter he sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on his website.

“The President noted that this request should be limited in scope and completed in one week from yesterday,” Hatch wrote.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

After noting that Ford and various alleged witnesses have agreed to cooperate, Hatch said he was concerned about the possibility the investigation could be impeded.

“I am writing to request, however, that you notify the White House Counsel’s Office immediately if any witness(es) or their representatives seek to delay or are uncooperative in this process,” he said.

Hatch then revealed that Katz’s apparent conduct triggered his concerns.

“One key reason for my concern regarding possible delay comes from testimony during the hearing this past Thursday. According to Dr. Ford, she would have preferred to have been interviewed in California, away from the spectacle of a public hearing. But her lawyers apparently refused to convey to their client numerous offers by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to conduct a public or private interview in a location of her choosing,” Hatch wrote.

Is Christine Ford's attorney fighting for the Democrats and not her client?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The lawyers’ refusal led directly to a public hearing, against Dr. Ford’s express wishes. This is deeply troubling,” he added.

Although the probe is limited in duration, the FBI has been given full latitude to take the investigation where it leads, President Donald Trump said Saturday.

“NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting!” Trump tweeted.

Initial reports suggested the FBI would confine itself to the claims from Ford.

RELATED: Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Deborah Ramirez, a Colorado resident, has made an allegation against Kavanaugh from the days when both were students at Yale. Julie Swetnick, a client of lawyer Michael Avenatti, has said Kavanaugh was present at parties where young girls were gang-raped.

White House spokesman Raj Shah added to Trump’s tweet.

“The scope and duration has been set by the Senate,” Shah said, according to Fox News. “The White House is letting the FBI agents do what they are trained to do.”

Hatch had said Friday that he saw no reason for the investigation, but said he supported it because some other senators might feel more assured in supporting Kavanaugh after an investigation of the claims against the judge. Kavanaugh has denied every allegation.

“While I personally believe it is appropriate to proceed with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation at this time, I recognize that some members feel that additional investigation could be useful. I support the decision for an investigation limited in length and scope as described today. This will address the concerns raised by Senator Flake and others while also being fair to the Kavanaugh family,” Hatch said Friday in a statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.