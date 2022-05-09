Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said embattled President Joe Biden is “incoherent and confused” and has failed to stem the raging inflation eroding the U.S. economy.

Scott made the remarks Thursday to One America News after Biden dismissed the former Florida governor’s 11-Point Plan to Rescue America as an “ultra MAGA agenda.”

“First off, I think the president is incoherent and he’s confused,” the senator said.

Scott said Biden did not address inflation during his White House news conference on Wednesday even though that was supposed to be a top agenda item.

"First off, his press conference was supposed to be about inflation. He didn't say anything about inflation," the senator said. "He has no plan."







He also torpedoed Biden for refusing to accept responsibility for historic inflation, which he says was caused by this administration’s excessive spending and oppressive regulatory environment.

The senator reiterated that Biden is “confused” because he falsely claimed that his policies reduced the national debt when in reality they raised it.

In the last 90 days, the US national debt grew by $420,614,326,263 You also want to give Ukraine another 33 Billion in “relief money” of taxpayer money. But continue on… @POTUS — Joshua (@Iucidtrades) May 4, 2022

“I want to get people back to work,” Scott said. “We have a very low labor participation rate under Joe Biden. We’ve got massive inflation under Joe Biden. We’ve got massive debt.”

He also blasted Biden for underfunding Medicare and Social Security.

While the White House recently announced the biggest Social Security benefit increase in 39 years, the program is on track to run out of funds beginning in 2034, according to a report published by the U.S. Treasury Department.

If left unchecked, this means that countless Americans who paid into the Social Security program for decades won’t be able to collect their full benefits once they retire.

The senator expressed disgust that Biden is doing nothing to address these urgent matters.

At his Wednesday news conference, the president specifically called out Scott’s 11-Point Plan to Rescue America, claiming it would raise taxes.

“Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a United States senator who is leading the Republican National Senatorial Campaign Committee, released what he calls the ‘ultra MAGA agenda.’ It’s a MAGA agenda, all right,” Biden scoffed.

That was a reference to former President Donald Trump’s agenda to “Make America Great Again.”

"Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda," the president continued. "It's extreme, as most MAGA things are. It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom make less than $100,000 a year."







Scott’s plan says that “over half of Americans pay no income tax” and calls for everyone to pay something, even if a small amount, “to have skin in the game.”

Hours after the president spoke, the senator blasted his assertions during a Fox News interview.

"First off, almost every sentence was a complete lie," he said, according to a transcript posted on his Senate website.







The senator underscored that Biden’s toxic policies are hurting everyone.

“Since he’s been in office, inflation is 8.5 percent,” Scott said. “We just had a negative GDP, down 1.4 percent. So you see, people are struggling all across this country.”

He continued: “When I was governor of Florida, on top of cutting taxes 100 times — and by the way, reducing the debt of the state by a third — what I also did was I fix the pension plan.

“Joe Biden, since he’s been around, made sure that Social Security or Medicare are in a worse position every year. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. He doesn’t want to fix it. Democrats don’t want to fix it.”

Scott’s 11-point plan prioritizes economic growth, fraud-free elections and public safety, with a staunch America First agenda.

Among the policies it espouses are securing the border, “color-blind equality,” enforcing our laws, slashing government bureaucracy and banning critical race theory in schools.

“America will be dependent on NO other country,” the plan asserts. “We will conduct no trade that takes away jobs or displaces American workers.

“Countries who oppose us at the UN will get zero financial help from us. We will be energy-independent and build supply chains that never rely on our adversaries.”

The flailing Biden economy and his divisive social-engineering policies are not working. Americans deserve better than what’s happening to them under this regime.

