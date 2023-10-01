Senator Meghan? Celebrity Royal Reportedly in Running for Feinstein's Seat - 'Crazier Things Have Happened'

The death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has ignited speculation that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might seek to be appointed to Feinstein’s seat.

Feinstein died on Friday at the age of 90 with about 15 months remaining in her term.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a replacement who will serve until the winner of the 2024 election for Feinstein’s seat takes office.

“Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is U.S. politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported one major Democratic donor as speculating.

The report noted that when Vice President Kamala Harris left her U.S. Senate seat after the 2020 election, British sources indicated Meghan had an interest in the post.

Unlikely as it might seem for Meghan to fill the Senate seat, the Daily Mail quoted a source it did not name citing the peculiar dynamics of California politics, with its emphasis on race and gender, to raise at least the possibility that Meghan is a contender.

In February, after Feinstein said this would be her final term, Newsom said that if she left office early he would name a black woman to her seat, according to Axios. Although Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California, who has 25 years in Congress, might seem an obvious pick — being both black and a woman — she is running in the primary for Feinstein’s seat.

Newsom has said he would not pick one of the candidates to fill the spot.

“Newsom needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring,” the source said, according to the Daily Mail.

“There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about,” the source said.

The report noted Meghan has become friends with feminist Gloria Steinem — an influential voice in progressive politics.

“Gloria has been introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” the report quoted what it said was a friend of Steinem’s as saying.

“Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else. That’s where she believes her power is but she has had to focus on making money,” the source said.

As noted by Fox News, Meghan is not the only high-profile name under consideration. In spite of past avowals that she did not want the job, Oprah Winfrey’s name has surfaced.

More prosaic names of black female Democrats who could be named to the Senate have also emerged, including Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

