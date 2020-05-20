Democrats have seized on the coronavirus pandemic to push for many of the things they have wanted for a long time, and that includes rampant spending in addition to control of our day-to-day lives.

There is nothing that those in the Democratic Party love more than big government, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is chief among them.

But when she introduced her eye-popping new stimulus bill, with a price tag of approximately $3 trillion, she predictably got pushback from Republicans.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana had an interesting way of describing where the Democrats’ heads were when they passed the massive bill on Friday.

“It’s $3 trillion, for one thing, every penny of which we would have to borrow,” he said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“That’s three, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero dollars,” he said.

“It’s not going to pass the Senate, nor should it. My fellow Republicans in the Senate have tried to see things from the speaker’s point of view, but we can’t get our heads that far up our rear ends,” the senator said.

The Senate has no immediate plan to vote on the bill and Kennedy described it as “dead as fried chicken” when he spoke with host Maria Bartiromo.

He said Pelosi wants to “rewrite the rules for American society” because the bill contains funds for the marijuana industry and illegal aliens.

“I think any fair-minded American would agree once they read the bill,” the senator said.

The bill provides for $1 trillion to state, local, municipal and tribal governments to compensate for the tax revenue they are not receiving during the lockdown, the Washington Examiner reported.

It provides an additional $200 billion in “hazard pay” for people working in medical facilities, grocery stores and other jobs that are considered “front-line.”

It also includes $175 billion to pay back mortgages, rent utilities and housing costs for those who cannot afford to pay their bills as well as a 15 percent increase in food stamps.

There is another $25 billion in the bill to bail out the Postal Service, which was in debt long before this pandemic, and there is a provision to cancel as much as $10,000 in student loan debt per student.

That, of course, is in addition to funding the marijuana industry, which is vital during the pandemic in the minds of the Democrats.

“Do you think this virus is taking a pause? Do you think that the rent takes a pause? Do you think that putting food on the table or the hunger that comes if you can’t takes a pause?” Pelosi said in recent House speech.

“The hardship of losing a job doesn’t take a pause or tragically losing a loved one. It doesn’t take a pause.”

No, we do not think it takes a pause. And neither does your desire to use tragedies to advance your warped political agenda.

The Democrats’ motto of “never let a crisis go to waste,” coined by former Obama staffer Rahm Emanuel, is on full display again.

And it is abhorrent that they would use the suffering of Americans to push their radical agenda.

