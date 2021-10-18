Senator Proposes Senility Test for Aging Politicians: 'I'm Saying This as a Doctor'

A Republican senator says it is time to measure whether America’s top leaders are senile.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a gastroenterologist, made his comments to Axios, which noted that many of America’s top leaders are older. This includes President Joe Biden, 78, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.

Cassidy stated it is a medical fact that the 80s are accompanied by a “rapid decline.” He did not name names.

“It’s usually noticeable. So anybody in a position of responsibility who may potentially be on that slope, that is of concern. And I’m saying this as a doctor,” he said.

“I’m told that there have been senators in the past who, at the end of their Senate terms were senile,” Cassidy continued. “I’m told that was true of senators of both parties.”

Cassidy said that people in positions of leadership, such as Supreme Court justices, members of Congress and executive branch leaders, should have an annual exam to test their mental fitness.

“We each have a sacred responsibility to the people of the United States,” Cassidy said. “It is not about me. It is about my ability to serve the people.”

The subject of mental fitness has been raised often during Biden’s presidency amid the series of gaffes that the president has committed. Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson, now a Republican congressman from Texas, has said Biden should take a test to measure his mental fitness.

Others have also voiced concerns.

“It’s sad to see people age,” said Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, in speaking of Biden, according to Politico.

Politico reported it obtained a text from Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah concerning Biden.

“I of course have no medical training and can’t diagnose a condition — especially over someone I don’t personally interact daily — but from a distance I can see that he’s not doing well,” Lee wrote. “Sad. And disturbing.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was less restrained in an Op-Ed written during the time of the botched withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

“We’ve learned a lot in the past five days. Maybe the important thing we’ve learned is that Joe Biden is not capable of running the country,” Carlson wrote.

“Joe Biden is senile. Saying that out loud is not an attack on Biden. Any decent person feels sorry for Biden, watching him gaze vacantly into the middle distance, or stumble like a drunk man trying to cross an icy street as he careens through his prepared remarks. There’s no joy in watching any of that. That could be any of us someday. It’s not Joe Biden’s fault he can’t think clearly. It’s an indictment of the people around him,” Carlson continued.

“In the months before last November’s election, Biden’s own family knew perfectly well that he was in profound cognitive decline. They were worried about it,” he noted.

