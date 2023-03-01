Senator Reveals 'Ultimate Cancel Act' That Prevents Democratic Party from Winning Another Election

The Democrats and the woke left have been constantly trying to cancel people for things they said or did years ago, but now this cancel culture may be coming back to bite them.

Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia has presented SB 1248, which, according to Fox News, is being called the “Ultimate Cancel Act.” The text of the bill says that it would “immediately cancel the filings of a political party, to include its registration and approved status as a political party, if the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.”

The law, if passed, would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

This means that any party that had supported slavery at any time in its history would be canceled under the new law, and this is really bad news for the Democrats in Florida.

Prior to the abolition of slavery in 1865, the Democratic Party was the pro-slavery party in the country, whereas the Republican Party was specifically founded as an anti-slavery party.

Thus, if this bill passed, the Democratic Party would be canceled and banned in the state of Florida.

To be clear, this does not mean that the Democrats could not go and form a new party; they just would not be able to run as part of the old Democratic Party.

“The reason behind filing this bill is that I was tired of leftist Democrats canceling people, places, and things for occurrences that happened centuries ago regarding slavery,” Ingoglia told Fox News. “I always thought it was hypocritical that members of the Democrat Party would cancel others under those auspices, fully knowing that under the same metric their party should be canceled itself for years and decades of advocating a pro-slavery position in their own party platform.”

Now, while we may deep down like the idea of the Democrats being canceled and the party being banned, there are several things to be considered, and we need to be cautious about this.

First, based on the statement that Sen. Ingoglia made to Fox News, it seems unlikely that he is actually trying to cancel the Democratic Party, and it is more likely that he is drawing attention to leftist hypocrisy on cancel culture.

Second, even if Ingoglia was serious about this, it is almost certain that this bill would be struck down as unconstitutional by the courts.

Third, even if that bill was passed and not challenged by the courts, it would set a precedent that the Democrats would be more than eager to follow to take their revenge on Republicans.

If this is the precedent that is set, what is to stop Democrats in blue states from doing the same thing to the Republican Party based on opposition to homosexuality and abortion, or their skepticism of the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6?

In short, we should be very cautious about legislation like this, as it seems like a fun idea on the surface, but could have dangerous implications.

Despite all that, however, it is nice to see that Ingoglia is holding the Democrats accountable for their hypocrisy. For years they have targeted conservatives and ordinary Americans for things in their past without considering their own actions.

Even if nothing comes of the bill, which is likely to happen, at least it will make the Democrats stop and think for a moment about their hypocrisy and the consequences of the cancel culture that they have unleashed.

