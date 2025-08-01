With the passage of time, the violence on the streets of Cininnati, Ohio, that went viral Saturday just looks worse.

Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno gave “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham more details about the appalling violence that so many have seen — and some twisted individuals like City Councilwoman Victoria Parks have even cheered for.

Moreno brought more perspective to the situation regarding one truly disturbing clip where a woman involved in the altercation was filmed being hit in the face by a man then laying on the street unresponsive.

“Her crime was wanting to go to downtown Cincinnati and have an evening with some friends. She tried to stop the fight, and she got brutally attacked. I actually call it attempted murder,” Moreno explained.

The other details he gave proved the sheer viciousness of that night.

“And by the way, when the one police officer did show up, Laura, because we’re 200 police officers short in Cincinnati, she was taken home in an Uber that she had to call. She wasn’t taken in an ambulance; nobody took her to the hospital. She’s now been in and out of the hospital three times.

“I’ve talked to her every day; she’s frightened to death. You can imagine the trauma.

“She’s a middle-aged woman that almost got her life beaten to death for showing up at one of our great American cities.”

After hitting Parks and the broken justice system in Cincinnati, Moreno promised to fix the situation: “I’ve said to the city that they have 30 days to put together a plan, or we’re going to cut federal funding off.”

Our cities have a cultural problem in allowing this behavior to become normalized.

If every detail Moreno gave is completely accurate, Saturday’s violence looks downright barbaric.

A woman tried to step in during a fight and was put on the street in the most horrific fashion.

She went home in an Uber for a serious injury that surely led to a concussion and warranted an immediate hospital visit.

If this is a cultural problem, can our cities simply legislate it out of existence? We cannot create a change of heart overnight with the passage of a bill that will magically make our cities more fraternal and safe. But we can pray for a revival; we can pray that Jesus changes the hearts of every one in this great nation.

With that in mind, it’s definitely a start in dropping the legal hammer on everyone involved and trying to deter violence like this going forward with more police and governments that promote law and order.

