Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See His African-American Support Rise by at Least 50% in 2020

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Thursday predicted that President Donald Trump will receive a significant increase in black support in this fall’s presidential election.

“President Trump will see a 50 percent increase in his African-American support. It will go from 8 percent in 2016 to a minimum of 12 percent in 2020,” Scott told Neil Cavuto on the Fox News show “Your World.”

“He may even get to 15 percent of the African-American vote,” Scott said. “And that is game over.”

Scott contrasted Trump with Democratic presidential candidates, particularly former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Listen to what the Democrats are saying. They have top-tier candidates that say redlining was a good thing, having a negative impact on African-American home ownership,” he said, referring to practices by banks not to lend to certain low-income areas.

.@SenatorTimScott to Neil: President Trump will see a 50% increase in his African American support, it will go from 8% in 2016 to a minimum of 12% in 2020 pic.twitter.com/a0eCJI70wo — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 20, 2020

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Bloomberg’s past comments on the issue were attacked by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to NBC News.

“What is President Trump doing during the same time?” Scott said. “It’s simple. He had an executive order to increase affordability of home ownership, and African-American home ownership, since he took office, is up about 2 percent.”

“Think about having a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk,” Scott said, referring to one of Bloomberg’s signature policies as New York City mayor.

“Compare that against President Trump’s criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionately than it has been in a long time — at least 30 years.”

Scott noted that the Trump administration has overseen the creation of 7 million new jobs, many of which are filled by black Americans as the black unemployment rate hits record lows.

Due to Dems promising African Americans help for years, yet doing nothing, there’s a “Black Awakening” spreading across our land. @realDonaldTrump has delivered lowest black unemployment in history, to start.#MAGA #FoxNews#SundayMotivation#SundayMorninghttps://t.co/SWei0KLvvY — Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) February 15, 2020

Translation: @realDonaldTrump has delivered the lowest black unemployment rate in history, so Clyburn and the do-nothing Democrats are panicking because they’ve been exposed. https://t.co/rSIUW1VlRB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2020

Prior to @realDonaldTrump’s administration, black unemployment had never dipped below 7%. It’s been below that for 2 years and wages for black Americans are rising! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 15, 2020

“The wealth gap closes as home ownership goes up,” Scott said, summing up the Trump administration’s impact on black Americans.

“President Trump is not just talking a good game, he is walking a good game. And the icing on the cake — think about this — President Trump got permanent funding for HBCUs for the first time in the country’s history,” he said, referring to funding support for historically black colleges and universities.

“This president, President Trump, is not simply talking about going after every single vote in America, he’s actually doing the work to get every community in this nation focused not on what the Democrats promised — because their track record is abysmal,” he said.

