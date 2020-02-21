SECTIONS
News
Print

Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See His African-American Support Rise by at Least 50% in 2020

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 21, 2020 at 9:02am
Print

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Thursday predicted that President Donald Trump will receive a significant increase in black support in this fall’s presidential election.

“President Trump will see a 50 percent increase in his  African-American support. It will go from 8 percent in 2016 to a minimum of 12 percent in 2020,” Scott told Neil Cavuto on the Fox News show “Your World.”

“He may even get to 15 percent of the African-American vote,” Scott said. “And that is game over.”

Scott contrasted Trump with Democratic presidential candidates, particularly former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Listen to what the Democrats are saying. They have top-tier candidates that say redlining was a good thing, having a negative impact on African-American home ownership,” he said, referring to practices by banks not to lend to certain low-income areas.

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Bloomberg’s past comments on the issue were attacked by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to NBC News.

“What is President Trump doing during the same time?” Scott said. “It’s simple. He had an executive order to increase affordability of home ownership, and African-American home ownership, since he took office, is up about 2 percent.”

Has President Donald Trump delivered for African-Americans?

“Think about having a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk,” Scott said, referring to one of Bloomberg’s signature policies as New York City mayor.

“Compare that against President Trump’s criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionately than it has been in a long time — at least 30 years.”

Scott noted that the Trump administration has overseen the creation of 7 million new jobs, many of which are filled by black Americans as the black unemployment rate hits record lows.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Bashes Bill That Seeks To Block Transgender Athletes from Dominating Girls' Sports

“The wealth gap closes as home ownership goes up,” Scott said, summing up the Trump administration’s impact on black Americans.

“President Trump is not just talking a good game, he is walking a good game. And the icing on the cake — think about this — President Trump got permanent funding for HBCUs for the first time in the country’s history,” he said, referring to funding support for historically black colleges and universities.

“This president, President Trump, is not simply talking about going after every single vote in America, he’s actually doing the work to get every community in this nation focused not on what the Democrats promised — because their track record is abysmal,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Doctors Warn Viral 'Skull Breaker Challenge' Is Potentially 'Life-Threatening'
Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See His African-American Support Rise by at Least 50% in 2020
Trump Announces He Won't Pardon Roger Stone for the Time Being
Somali Community Leader: Yes, Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother To Keep Him in US
Melania Trump Receives 'Woman of Distinction' Award from University
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×