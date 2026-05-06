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President Donald Trump smiles as he boards Air Force One on April 24, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
President Donald Trump smiles as he boards Air Force One on April 24, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Senator: Trump's Indiana Triumph Sends 'Big Message' to Lawmakers Facing Redistricting Votes

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2026 at 6:11am
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Indiana state Senate Republicans defied President Donald Trump when he urged them to redraw congressional district lines to help the GOP hold its House majority.

On Tuesday, at least five of the eight Republican state senators who turned against Trump lost their primaries, according to Politico.

“Republicans all over the country are looking at Indiana,” Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana, who helped lead the effort to replace the lawmakers, said.

“There’s a big message here, but the message isn’t a new message. The message we’ve learned over the last 10 years is: It’s Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he said.

All told, about $13.5 million was spent to oust the incumbents.

“It’s a sign that the party’s ready to follow the president on this and also turn over a new leaf, and get younger, newer leaders in the state Senate,” David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, said.

The wins send “a signal to Republicans everywhere: we want you to think of yourself as a team, help each other win, and don’t just be lone actors out there beating your chest or proving your ground, and I think that’s an important signal as the party gets ready for the midterms,” McIntosh said.

Related:
Trump Allows Key Deadline to Expire, Setting Up Huge Republican Showdown

The Indiana vote could have a domino effect, one source said, according to Politico.

“If you’re a Republican in a state taking a redistricting vote, you probably just became a lot more likely to support it after tonight,” the source said.

“The point of this wasn’t to get revenge for the sake of revenge — it was to send a message,” the source added.

Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who supported Trump, declared victory, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“Historic night for Indiana as Republicans stood with me and President Trump to nominate some great America First conservatives,” he said on social media.

“I look forward to winning big in November and serving Hoosiers with this team in the statehouse!”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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