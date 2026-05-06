Senator: Trump's Indiana Triumph Sends 'Big Message' to Lawmakers Facing Redistricting Votes

Indiana state Senate Republicans defied President Donald Trump when he urged them to redraw congressional district lines to help the GOP hold its House majority.

On Tuesday, at least five of the eight Republican state senators who turned against Trump lost their primaries, according to Politico.

“Republicans all over the country are looking at Indiana,” Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana, who helped lead the effort to replace the lawmakers, said.

“There’s a big message here, but the message isn’t a new message. The message we’ve learned over the last 10 years is: It’s Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he said.

Trump-endorsed candidates scored MAJOR wins in Indiana tonight, defeating RINOs who betrayed their constituents and defied President Trump. This is what REAL accountability looks like. Voters are awake, fired up, and done with the swamp. Let it be a loud warning to every… https://t.co/vl8b3TXjRE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 6, 2026

All told, about $13.5 million was spent to oust the incumbents.

“It’s a sign that the party’s ready to follow the president on this and also turn over a new leaf, and get younger, newer leaders in the state Senate,” David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, said.

The wins send “a signal to Republicans everywhere: we want you to think of yourself as a team, help each other win, and don’t just be lone actors out there beating your chest or proving your ground, and I think that’s an important signal as the party gets ready for the midterms,” McIntosh said.

Trump won Indiana by 20 points.

Republicans control 70% of the Indiana House and 80% of the Indiana Senate.

When GOP voters demanded fair maps, Indiana Republicans betrayed them — then laughed in Trump’s face. Tonight, they all got FIRED. LESSON to GOP: Play to win or go home pic.twitter.com/BY18xnu6vA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2026

The Indiana vote could have a domino effect, one source said, according to Politico.

“If you’re a Republican in a state taking a redistricting vote, you probably just became a lot more likely to support it after tonight,” the source said.

“The point of this wasn’t to get revenge for the sake of revenge — it was to send a message,” the source added.

What happened tonight in Indiana is a wake up call for people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. They have made a political bet that President Trump’s influence was waning that they could oppose him and create some sort of a movement for themselves. That is looking… — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) May 6, 2026

Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who supported Trump, declared victory, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“Historic night for Indiana as Republicans stood with me and President Trump to nominate some great America First conservatives,” he said on social media.

“I look forward to winning big in November and serving Hoosiers with this team in the statehouse!”

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