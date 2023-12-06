The push notifications you get on your smartphone during the day may be more than just annoying interruptions, according to one U.S. senator whose office has been looking into them.

Oregon Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden released a letter sent Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice no longer prevent tech giants Apple and Google from releasing information about smartphone app notification records, Reuters reported.

According to the letter, Wyden’s office has been looking into foreign governments requesting — and apparently receiving — information about smartphone users without their knowledge.

The investigation followed a tip Wyden said his office received roughly 18 months ago, in the spring of 2022.

In trying to follow up on that tip, however, Wyden’s office hit a roadblock: both companies told his staff that “information about this practice is restricted from public release by the government.”

Push notifications, the letter explained, are those “instant alerts” a smartphone user receives periodically to inform them of a new email, text message, news update or other information. While users may assume they come directly from an app on their phones, they actually “pass through a kind of digital post office run by the phone’s operating system provider.”

Android users receive push notifications through Google‘s Firebase Cloud Messaging, and iPhone users get theirs via Apple‘s Push Notification Service.

Either way, that “digital post office” receives and then stores information about the smartphone user, including, in some cases, “unencrypted content, which could range from backend directives for the app to the actual text displayed to a user in an app notification,” the senator wrote.

That’s a potential major privacy issue, one that the senator said may be exploited by foreign governments.

Do you worry about your privacy while using smartphones? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (22 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“These companies should be permitted to generally reveal whether they have been compelled to facilitate this surveillance practice, to publish aggregate statistics about the number of demands they receive, and unless temporarily gagged by a court, to notify specific customers about demands for their data,” Wyden said, before implying that the reason they had been unable to do so was due to DOJ policy.

“I would ask that the DOJ repeal or modify any policies that impede this transparency,” he added.

An unnamed source told Reuters that he was unaware of how long the two tech companies had been storing and sharing user data and did not identify the countries involved, describing them only as “democracies allied to the United States,” according to the outlet.

“Earlier this year French developer David Libeau said users and developers were often unaware of how their apps emitted data to the US tech giants via push notifications, calling them ‘a privacy nightmare,'” Reuters wrote.

You can read Wyden’s letter in its entirety below.

Ron Wyden Letter by The Western Journal on Scribd

Neither the DOJ nor Google responded to a request by Reuters for comment, but Apple appeared willing, perhaps even pleased, to make such information public.

“In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters. “Now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of requests.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.