Senators in Bush’s Home State Push for US Treasury To Honor Late President, First Lady

U.S. senators from the states of Texas and Maine introduced legislation to put the likeness of former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush on limited edition currency in 2019 to honor their memory.

Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn introduced the President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Dollar Coin Act on Tuesday that would require the United States Treasury to honor George Bush on all one dollar coins minted during 2019. It would further direct the Treasury to issue bullion coins in honor of the first lady.

The couple called both Texas and Maine their home — they had permanent residence in the West Oaks neighborhood of Houston and spent summers in the oceanside town of Kennebunkport, Maine.

Barbara Bush passed away in April of 2018 and George Bush was laid to rest the following December alongside her.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is co-sponsoring the legislation along with both Maine senators, Republican Susan Collins and Independent Angus King. Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman is also a co-sponsor.

TRENDING: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

“President and Mrs. Bush loved the State of Maine and its people, and we are so proud to have had them as our neighbors and our friends. I treasured their friendship and will deeply miss visiting with them each summer at their family home at Walker’s Point,” Collins said in a statement. “Courage, duty, honor, and compassion defined their lives and their public service to our nation. This coin would help pay tribute to their wonderful legacy and serve as a reminder of their lasting contributions to Maine and our country.”

“The President’s decades of public service led him from the U.S. Navy to Congress to the CIA to the highest office in the land. The First Lady’s passion for the wellbeing of children helped thousands of children in Maine, and thousands more around the country,” King said.

“Their love and partnership is truly an example we should all hope to follow, and this legislation serves as a fitting tribute to their legacy.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Do you think this is a good way to honor the former president and first lady? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.