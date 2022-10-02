Ever since the Black Lives Matter-led 2020 “summer of love” — an incredible amount of death and destruction that makes the capital incursion look like a picnic in comparison — it’s been open season on cops.

Democrats, establishment media operatives and advocates for “social justice” have all claimed that American policing is a systemically corrupt and racist institution.

The result has been chaos and lawlessness. According to a July report from WalletHub, between 2020 and 2022, the homicide rate has risen by an average of 18 percent in 50 of the United States’ most populated cities, most of which are Democrat-controlled.

Too often, the “silent majority” is unwilling to stand up to these so-called social justice warriors, forcing the men and women of American law enforcement to fend for themselves.

That isn’t the case for Louisiana Republican State Senator John Neely Kennedy, however.

On Friday, Kennedy released a campaign advertisement targeting anti-cop leftists. He didn’t hold back in the video, not even a little.

I know the difference between criminals and their innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/RKhHJEefpv — John Neely Kennedy (@JohnKennedyLA) September 30, 2022

“Violent crime is surging in Louisiana. Woke leaders blame the police. I blame the criminals,” Kennedy said in the video as various images of anti-police protests are shown.

“A mom should not have to look over her shoulder when she’s pumping gas.”

“I voted against the early release of violent criminals, and I opposed defunding the police.”

Then, at the end of the video, Kennedy’s last few lines deal a knockout punch to anti-police leftists.

“Look if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

In a time where godlessness, foolishness and corruption are as mainstream as they currently are, the world needs good men to stand up for what is right.

Without a doubt, Kennedy is one of those much-needed good men.

Hopefully, others, especially those in the Republican Party, follow his lead.

It’s time to stop apologizing for being on the side of justice and morality.

It’s time to start standing up for the truth.

