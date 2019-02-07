Senators Who Condemned Kavanaugh Stay Silent on Fairfax

Democratic senators who condemned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over unproven sexual misconduct allegations refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax when asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

When asked if the same standard should be applied to Fairfax, a Democrat, as was applied to Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, every senator asked dodged the question or acted as though they had not heard about the allegation despite the fact it has been major national news for nearly a week.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and helped Kavanaugh’s accuser hire a legal team, told TheDCNF, “I don’t know Justin Fairfax.”

When asked if the two should be compared, she said, “No,” adding, “It’s really up to people in the area.”

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez refused to acknowledge the question, saying he does “not do hallway interviews” but answering other reporters’ questions in the hallway.

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones said to TheDCNF, “I don’t know how you can apply to somebody that’s in office now with somebody who is trying to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. What I said, though, is consistent that accusers like that need to be heard, they need to be listened to, and those grievances need to be aired and something needs to be acted on in one way or another. That’s it.”

“I don’t know,” Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told TheDCNF. “I haven’t had the chance to see her. I did have the chance to see Dr. (Christine) Blasey Ford testify right in the room in front of me. So she had a chance to display great personal credibility. I have not seen this other witness or victim.”

Oregon Democratic. Sen Ron Wyden said, “Well I think that with respect to Judge Kavanaugh you had a lengthy opportunity to examine his background. I had never heard of this individual from Virginia until two days ago.”

TheDCNF asked Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as he headed to vote on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday if he believed Fairfax’s accuser. He went along with Democratic senators in not answering the question.

A staffer who was with him said he was too busy to answer questions, despite being on an escalator with no one else.

After Sanders voted, he faked a phone call when asked the same question and was called out by TheDCNF.

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser… WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

This comes after a majority of Democrats on Capitol Hill would not discuss state legislature bills allowing late-term abortions, one day after Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam defended the “Repeal Act.” The proposed bill would remove restrictions on abortion in Virginia.

The governor made controversial comments in support of infanticide, for which he was criticized by Republicans.

“If a mother is in labor … the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” Northam said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”

The comments received massive pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country.

