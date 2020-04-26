Senators Who Fought Kavanaugh Found Stumping for Biden Morning After Allegation Evidence Discovered

It was a shocking news-break Friday as reports indicated evidence had emerged supporting former Senate aide Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential primary nominee Joe Biden.

Potentially more shocking, however, were Saturday morning developments that seemed to suggest that — just like that — the American left’s zero-tolerance, “Believe All Women” approach to sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the D.C. political establishment had been put to rest.

According to The Intercept, video was found this week in the archives of CNN’s “Larry King Live” revealing an on-air phone call in 1993 in which a female caller complained that her daughter had had nowhere to turn for help with unspecified “problems” while working for a “prominent senator.” The caller is believed to have been Reade’s now-deceased mother.

Receiving incredibly little attention from the establishment media, Reade came forward in March with allegations Biden had, while she was a staffer in his office in 1993, forced himself upon her in private in a hallway in the Capitol complex, kissing her and penetrating her with his fingers.

Confirmation the “Larry King Live” caller was, in fact, Reade’s mother would support Reade’s claims that she had confided in others and considered coming forward shortly after the alleged assault would have taken place.

Still, the news about the phone call wasn’t enough to stop Democratic senators, and former bitter primary opponents, from expressing support for Biden just 24 hours later on social media.

Today, I’m teaming up with @Sannehfdn, Founder @TonySanneh & @TeamJoe to celebrate #SOULSaturday. As we face this crisis, the Sanneh Foundation is working to make sure everyone has a meal on their table. Join us and donate today at https://t.co/I9VT8ZL6NM pic.twitter.com/nL4ixVY5FG — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 25, 2020

Today I’m joining my friend @JoeBiden and people across our nation who are coming together to take part in #SOULSaturday. Let’s use this moment to show our appreciation for those on the front lines and connect with our friends and neighbors. We’re all in this together. pic.twitter.com/pbZbw258T7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2020

Likely still vying for a vice presidential nod, the senators were eager Saturday morning to kiss the boots of their good friend Biden, joining him in promoting a campaign event titled S.O.U.L. of the Nation Saturday.

Coming on the one-year anniversary of Biden’s campaign announcement, “SOUL Saturday” — for service, outreach, unity and leadership — is described as a day dedicated to celebrating American “communities’ heroes” in a time of crisis.

Coincidentally, the event also plays on Biden’s running narrative regarding his candidacy — which he describes as an attempt to “reclaim” the soul of America from the hands of mean, old President Donald Trump.

And wouldn’t you know it, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker had no problem slapping on fake smiles, painting their former opponent with rehearsed compliments and quoting his campaign slogans.

“I’m so grateful to be teaming up with [Joe Biden] to recognize all of the heroes fighting for us on the front lines,” Booker wrote in a Twitter post alongside a promotional video. “The biggest thing you can do today is a small act of kindness for someone else — so please, join us in this day of service.”

“Today I’m joining my friend [Joe Biden] and people across our nation who are coming together to take part in #SOULSaturday,” wrote Harris, whose most notable moment of campaign popularity came from insinuating Biden was an old racist.

“Let’s use this moment to show our appreciation for those on the front lines and connect with our friends and neighbors. We’re all in this together.”

Of course, no such pleasantries were made regarding then-D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh by any of the aforementioned senators at the time of his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation.

In fact, Booker, Harris and Klobuchar were all clearly using their positions on the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time of the Kavanaugh proceedings as a springboard for their eventual failed White House bids.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar asks Brett Kavanaugh if he has ever blacked out from drinking, and he turns the question back on her. Kavanaugh: “You are asking about a blackout. I don’t know. Have you?” Klobuchar: “Could you answer the question, judge?”https://t.co/9FalHY71EC pic.twitter.com/ptnGHHYuss — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Cory Booker says he will drop out of the presidential race very soon. He tried to launch his campaign with a phony attack on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and grandstanding in the Senate, but when he declared “I am Spartacus!” he became a punchline, not an icon. Oh well! pic.twitter.com/TVrbBsLTs6 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2019

During the Kavanaugh hearings, Democrats suggested every woman and every sexual assault allegation should be taken at face value. A simple accusation was enough to warrant disqualifying someone from any job or higher office, regardless of the flimsiness of the evidence provided.

This is not to say sexual assault allegations should be taken lightly or ignored. To the contrary, they should be heard and investigated with the utmost seriousness and empathy.

But presumption of innocence and all manner of due process were flung to the wind when Christine Blasey Ford, Ph.D., came forward with consistently uncorroborated claims Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a party in high school.

One allegation led to more and more still, each one less credible than the last.

Stories of a high school-aged Kavanaugh taking part in methodically planned date-rape rings and thrusting his genitals upon an unsuspecting woman at a Yale University party were all welcomed by Democrats and the media as though they were equally valid — because, once again, you had to “Believe All Women.”

That is why Gillibrand repeatedly told the media and the nation that Ford had “no reason to lie,” according to CNN.

That is why Klobuchar used her time questioning the judge as an opportunity to grandstand, assassinating his character with implications that his collegiate drinking habits somehow made him a sex criminal as well.

But I guess it’s too much to ask the same level of scrutiny be applied to Biden, even hours after the allegations against him seem to have taken on teeth.

