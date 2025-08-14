Sending Their Best: Half-Naked Dem Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Wild Arrest Video, Proclaims 'Superman' Status

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate in South Carolina is being pressured to drop out of the race after dashcam footage resurfaced of him getting arrested in his underwear while claiming to be “God” and “Superman.”

William “Mullins” McLeod Jr. was arrested back in May after he was found by police to be nearly naked and “yelling at the top of his lungs,” according to WCBD.

McLeod, a Charleston-area attorney, was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

The video of his bizarre encounter with law enforcement was released on Tuesday following a Freedom of Information Act request.

After being placed in the patrol car, McLeod kept referring to himself as “Superman” and “God,” while telling one officer, “It doesn’t matter, my friend, trust me. I’m one of the most just humans to ever walk this soil.”

He began whispering and cursing while talking about local politicians, one of which was GOP Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is running for governor as well.

In addition, he said the name “Nancy,” potentially referring to GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, but it’s still unclear if that was the case.

He accused “Nancy” of committing “the greatest sin” in “the history of this nation.”

WARNING: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.

South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mullins McLeod was arrested in Charleston back in May after officers saw him walking along the Battery screaming. pic.twitter.com/u4aURQ8Oqr — WACH FOX (@wachfox) August 13, 2025

At one point, he began spouting complete nonsense to one of the officers, saying, “I think I just figured out the president of the United States is my cousin, okay? So trust me, at this point nothing is crazier than you and me either being related, or you being not guilty. It’s just the way my brain has been trained. Either you and me are related, or you’re not guilty.”

Several minutes later, he shouted pure gibberish and made disturbing guttural noises while alternating between a normal tone of voice and screaming.

WARNING: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.

NEW: Footage shows arrest of Charleston County Democratic Party chairman and current SC Gov candidate William Mullins McLeod Jr. He went on an insane unhinged rant, screamed profanities, threatened to “kick teeth in” of rivals, and yelled at cops. At the time, he was charged… pic.twitter.com/zCMzRpcgK0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2025

Just one day before the footage was released, McLeod declared his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democrat to join the race, Greenville News reported.

Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Christale Spain, said in an Aug. 13 statement that McLeod should reconsider his campaign.

“After reviewing the transcript of the dash cam footage from his recent arrest, it is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor,” part of the statement read. “We offer him compassion and pray he finds the support he needs.”

Wilson also responded in an Aug. 13 statement to his name being mentioned by McLeod, offering him “the benefit of the doubt” before pivoting back to his own campaign.

McLeod said he plans to hold a press conference in the near future to address the issue and called his arrest “unlawful” during an interview with The Post and Courier.

“My path and my focus has never been clearer,” he stated. “As far as my unlawful arrest goes, my hands are tied right now. And trust me, there’s nothing that I want more than to tell the voters exactly what happened on my unlawful arrest. But right now, my hands are tied.”

“The only thing I’d ask the voters is to please give me a little bit of grace and know that long before we go to election day, they’ll know exactly what happened,” McLeod added. “And when they learn what happened around my unlawful arrest, it will be a reason why I absolutely need to be our state’s governor.”

It doesn’t appear as if McLeod will be going away anytime soon, so buckle up and brace for even more insanity in the weeks to come.

